Vegas Battles Back but Falls, 5-4, in Shootout to Blues

Golden Knights look to bounce back in St. Louis on Thursday

By Gordon Weigers
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-15-3) fell to the St. Louis Blues (23-21-4), 5-4, in a shootout on Monday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
St. Louis opened the scoring midway through the first period as Brayden Schenn found the back of the net for the visitors. Tomas Hertl netted a power-play goal at 14:09 of the period to get Vegas on the board, but a last-minute goal from Nathan Walker gave the Blues a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Jake Neighbours made it a 3-1 game at 6:31 of the second, but Brett Howden answered less than a minute later to bring the Golden Knights back within one. A late second-period goal from Cam Fowler gave St. Louis a 4-2 advantage heading into the third period. Jack Eichel scored with 3:10 to play to make it 4-3 before Pavel Dorofeyev wired home his 20th goal of the season to tie the game with 29 seconds left. After a scoreless overtime, shootout goals from Neighbours and Schenn were enough to give St. Louis the 5-4 shootout victory.

ATTENDANCE: 17,819

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights gear up for another road trip as they visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

