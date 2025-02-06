Morning Skate Report: Feb. 6, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6) meet the New Jersey Devils (30-19-6) for the first time this season on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Prudential Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Brandon Saad tallied his first goal as a Golden Knight on Tuesday against the New York Islanders. He became the 76th player to score for Vegas in franchise history.

Shea Theodore is ranked third in assists with 39 and fifth in points with 45 among all NHL blueliners this season.

The Golden Knights are 7-11-2 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Three games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Four assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Five games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Six points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Three games away from 700 career games

Nicolas Roy – Six assists away from 100 career assists

Zach Whitecloud – Six games away from 300 career games

Brayden McNabb – Six games away from 800 career games

Jack Eichel – Eight games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 66 points (18G, 48A)

Mark Stone – 47 points (13G, 34A)

Shea Theodore – 45 points (6G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 41 points (20G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 35 points (22G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 33 points (15G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the New York Islanders, 2-1, for their fourth straight loss on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Brandon Saad scored his first goal as a Golden Knight in the third period to tie the game, but a quick answer from the Islanders gave the home team the 2-1 victory.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 1-0-1 record against the Devils in the 2023-24 season. In the first matchup of the season, the Golden Knights fell in overtime, 6-5, to the Devils on Jan. 22, 2024, at Prudential Center. Vegas notched four goals in the second frame in the loss. Nicolas Roy tallied a three-point (1G, 2A) night, and Mark Stone recorded a two-point (2A) night. Vegas bounced back in the second meeting of the season to earn a 3-1 win over New Jersey on March 17, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and William Karlsson each tallied a goal, and Noah Hanifin recorded a multi-point game with two assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New Jersey Devils enter Thursday’s matchup in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 30-19-6 record and 66 points. Since Jan. 1, the Devils have gone 6-6-3, most recently defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, in a shootout. Thursday’s game against Vegas is the Devils’ final home game before the 4Nations Face-Off break. Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with 63 points (23G, 40A), followed by Jesper Bratt with 61 points (16G, 45A), and their captain, Nico Hischier, with 43 points (24G, 19A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGSEdmonton Oilers – 34-16-4, 72 points*

Vegas Golden Knights – 31-17-6, 68 points*

Los Angeles Kings – 28-17-6, 62 points

Calgary Flames – 26-20-7, 59 points

Vancouver Canucks – 24-18-11, 59 points

Anaheim Ducks – 23-24-6, 52 points

Seattle Kraken – 23-28-4, 50 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-34-6, 36 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 344th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-2-3 all-time record against New Jersey

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-0-3 record at Prudential Center

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Strong Start: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said after Tuesday's loss on Long Island that he doesn't want his team to have to play catch-up hockey. Scoring the first goal and protecting the lead will be key for the Golden Knights.

Finish Strong: Thursday’s game is the one of two games for the Golden Knights before the 4Nations Face-Off break. The team is looking for two big wins to head into break on a high note.