Golden Knights Drop Fourth Straight in 2-1 Loss to Islanders

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6) closed out their season series against the New York Islanders (25-21-7) with a 2-1 loss on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Bo Horvat started the scoring in the game with 1:39 left to play in the first, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead headed into intermission. After a scoreless second period, Brandon Saad scored his first as a Golden Knight to tie the game, 1-1, 7:40 into the final period, but the Islanders regained the lead with a goal from Brock Nelson at 10:43. New York held on to claim the 2-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Newark to face the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Prudential Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.