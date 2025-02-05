Golden Knights Drop Fourth Straight in 2-1 Loss to Islanders

Vegas falls to 0-2-0 on trip

GettyImages-2197156125
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6) closed out their season series against the New York Islanders (25-21-7) with a 2-1 loss on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Bo Horvat started the scoring in the game with 1:39 left to play in the first, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead headed into intermission. After a scoreless second period, Brandon Saad scored his first as a Golden Knight to tie the game, 1-1, 7:40 into the final period, but the Islanders regained the lead with a goal from Brock Nelson at 10:43. New York held on to claim the 2-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head to Newark to face the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Prudential Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK@NYI: Saad scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

VGK@NYI: Samsonov with a great save against Jean-Gabriel Pageau

VGK at NYI | Recap

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 4, 2025

Eichel Scores Twice, but Vegas Falls 4-2 Against Rangers

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 2, 2025

Lawless: Saad Goes All-In with Move to Vegas

Lawless: Jet Lag is Out, Mailbag is In

Get to Know Brandon Saad

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brandon Saad to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Lose, 2-1, to Blue Jackets in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 30, 2025

Existential VGK with Noah Hanifin

Golden Knights Fall Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Stars

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2025

Cataford Continues Climb Toward Personal and Team Success

Golden Knights Open Homestand With a 4-1 Victory Over Panthers

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 26, 2025

Comeback Bid Falls Short as Vegas Loses in Dallas, 4-3

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 24, 2025

Golden Knights Break Losing Streak With 4-2 Win Over Blues