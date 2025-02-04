Morning Skate Report: Feb. 4, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) face off against the New York Islanders (24-21-7) for the final time this season on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Watch Party: Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay

NOTESThe Golden Knights are second-best in the league with a 28.7 power play percentage. The team has scored a power-play goal in seven consecutive road games to tie a franchise record.

Pavel Dorofeyev is on a three-game point streak. The young forward is the third-youngest in the league to lead his team in goals (22).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – Four assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Four games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Six points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Six games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Three games away from 700 career games

Nicolas Roy – Seven assists away from 100 career assists

Zach Whitecloud – Seven games away from 300 career games

Brayden McNabb – Seven games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 66 points (18G, 48A)

Mark Stone – 47 points (13G, 34A)

Shea Theodore – 45 points (6G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 41 points (20G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 35 points (22G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 33 points (15G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights opened up their four-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden. Jack Eichel scored twice in the loss to tally his 22nd multi-point night of the season. Eichel is tied first in franchise history for most multi-point nights in a single season. Mark Stone, Keegan Kolesar, Shea Theodore, and Pavel Dorofeyev all tallied an assist on the night. Eichel's first goal came with 19 seconds to go in the first period. The Golden Knights have scored in the final minute of a period 13 times this season (excluding empty-net goals), the second-most in the NHL.

SEASON SERIES

The two teams first met on Jan. 9th to officially reach the season's halfway point. The Islanders shut out Vegas, 4-0, at T-Mobile Arena. Bo Horvat, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, and Casey Cizikas all tallied a goal in the victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe New York Islanders have a record of 24-21-7 and 55 points. The Islanders finished off the month of January with a 9-3-0 record to improve to fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. The club heads into Tuesday’s matchup after most recently concluding a road trip back-to-back where it had a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and a 6-3 loss against the Florida Panthers. Anders Lee (22G, 17A) and Bo Horvat (18G, 21A) both share the team’s top spot with 39 points. Kyle Palmieri follows closely with 34 points (14G, 20A) and Brock Nelson with 32 points (15G, 17A). Ilya Sorokin, most recently named First Star of the Week for the week ending on Feb. 2nd has stood strong in the net being fourth in the league for shutouts (3) and eighth in wins (19).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers – 32-16-4, 68 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 31-16-6, 68 points

Los Angeles Kings – 27-17-6, 60 points

Calgary Flames – 26-19-7, 59 points

Vancouver Canucks – 23-18-11, 57 points

Anaheim Ducks – 22-24-6, 50 points

Seattle Kraken – 23-28-3, 49 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-33-6, 36 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 344th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 7-5-0 all-time record against the Islanders

- Give the Golden Knights an 13-9-3 season record on the road

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Competitive Nature: Keegan Kolesar mentioned how the team collectively feels frustrated from losing back-to-back games. Instead of letting it deteriorate their play, the team knows how they need to adjust their approach to their game. The key to getting back in the win column is to balance the competitive drive with controlling the pace of the game.

Balanced Force: During the last game, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy switched the lines to spark some different players offensively. The strength of the team is that anyone in the lineup can contribute. To win in the series finale against the Islanders is to come out strong and find a way to break through to the net.