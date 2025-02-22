Morning Skate Report: Feb. 22, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-17-6) return from break with a Pacific Division tilt against the Vancouver Canucks (26-18-11) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights return to the ice after the 4Nations Face-Off where Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Adin Hill, and Bruce Cassidy won gold with Team Canada after defeating Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin on Team USA in the championship game.

With two assists in the Golden Knights’ game against the Boston Bruins, Eichel became the second Golden Knight to record 50 assists in a single season and recorded the most multi-point games in a single season in franchise history (23).

Stone tallied his 27th power-play goal as a Golden Knight on Feb. 8 against Boston and is now tied for third most in franchise history.

Theodore became the fastest defensemen (55 GP) in Golden Knights history to tally 40 assists in a season.

BLACK HISTORY KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will host Black History Knight on Saturday. Throughout the month of February, the VGK Foundation will highlight local Black-owned businesses and nonprofits @vgkfoundation on Instagram. Saturday’s matchup will feature special guests from Donna Street Community Center and the Urban Chamber of Commerce. Live art by Graffiti Park will be projected on Toshiba Plaza. Familiar faces such as Bojo (in-arena host), Carnell Johnson (national anthem), and DJ Joe Green (arena DJ) will exhibit their talents for Black History Knight.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Four games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Five points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Nine goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Three games away from 700 career games

Brayden McNabb – Four games away from 800 career games

Zach Whitecloud – Four games away from 300 career games

Nicolas Roy – Six assists away from 100 career assists

Jack Eichel – Six games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 69 points (19G, 50A)

Mark Stone – 49 points (14G, 35A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 42 points (21G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 36 points (23G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 34 points (15G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-3, in the final game before break on Feb. 8 at TD Garden. Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Brad Marchand and Nikita Zadorov, but Mark Stone cut the lead in half with a power-play goal late in the first period. Morgan Geekie extended Boston’s lead to 3-1, but with 34 seconds left in the middle frame, Zach Whitecloud found the back of the net to make it 3-2. Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl each scored late in the third period to propel the Golden Knights to the 4-3 victory.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Canucks met on Dec. 19 at T-Mobile Arena where Vegas skated to a 3-1 victory. The Canucks’ lone goal was scored by Teddy Blueger eight minutes into the first period. Alex Pietrangelo tied the game in the second period, and William Karlsson extended the lead in the third period. Brett Howden potted the empty-net goal to seal the 3-1 win. Adin Hill held strong in net for 19 saves and a .950 save percentage.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Vancouver Canucks come into Saturday’s matchup on a three-game win streak, where they previously defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 3-0, the San Jose Sharks, 2-1, in overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1. The Canucks hold a record of 26-18-11 and have 63 points, putting them at fourth in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 59 points (14G, 45A), followed by Brock Boeser with 35 points (18G, 17A). Conor Garland (14G, 20A) and Elias Pettersson (11G, 23A) are tied with 34 points each. Pettersson represented Team Sweden at the 4Nations Face-Off with Canucks teammate, Kevin Lankinen in net for Team Finland.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGSEdmonton Oilers – 34-17-4, 72 points*

Vegas Golden Knights – 33-17-6, 72 points*

Los Angeles Kings – 29-17-7, 65 points

Vancouver Canucks – 26-18-11, 63 points

Calgary Flames – 26-21-8, 60 points

Anaheim Ducks – 24-24-6, 54 points

Seattle Kraken – 24-29-4, 52 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-35-7, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 346th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 16-4-3 all-time record against the Canucks

- Give the Golden Knights an 20-6-3 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Feelin’ Fresh: The Golden Knights return to the Fortress for the first time since Jan. 30. Those who competed in 4Nations look to keep the intensity high, and those who didn’t are eager to get back on the ice. As a whole, the team is aiming to finish the regular season on a high note.

Pick Up Where They Left Off: Vegas finished with two strong wins before the 4Nations Face-Off break. The team looks to continue its strong chemistry, solid puck management, and good vibes on Saturday.