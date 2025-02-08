Hertl's Heroics Give Golden Knights 4-3 Win over Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-17-6) won their second game in a row as they defeated the Boston Bruins (27-24-6), 4-3, on Sunday evening at TD Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Boston Bruins took an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Brad Marchand. Halfway through the first, Ilya Samsonov made a sliding save on a 2-on-1 to keep it a 1-0 game, but Nikita Zadorov doubled the Bruins lead to 2-0 with 6:11 left in the period. Mark Stone cut the Boston lead in half with a power-play goal late in the frame to make it a 2-1 game going into the second period. Boston extended its lead to 3-1 when Morgan Geekie hit the back of the net with 4:53 to go in the second. Zach Whitecloud made it 3-2 with 34 seconds left in the second with a slapshot that trickled past Jeremy Swayman. Pavel Dorofeyev knotted the game at three off a cross-crease pass from Shea Theodore 4:54 into the final period, and Tomas Hertl broke the tie with a power-play goal with 1:10 to play to secure the 4-3 win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl scored the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had two assists, tying for the most in a single season in franchise history.

Mark Stone: Stone had two points on the night: the first goal of the game, and an assist on Hertl’s game-winner.

Shea Theodore: Theodore finished the game with two assists to set a new career-high in assists (41A).

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov made 21 saves on 24 shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel became the second player in franchise history to record 50 assists in a single season. Eichel recorded his 23rd multi-point game of the 2024-25 season, the most in franchise history.

Mark Stone scored his 27th power-play goal, and is tied for third-most in franchise history.

Shea Theodore became the fastest defenseman, and fourth-fastest skater in franchise history to reach 40 assists in a single season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will be off for the 4Nations Face-Off, where Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Stone, Adin Hill, Theodore, and Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will represent their countries. The Golden Knights are back in action on Feb. 22 as they will face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.