Hertl's Heroics Give Golden Knights 4-3 Win over Bruins

Vegas heads into 4Nations Face-Off break with consecutive wins

__Recap020825
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-17-6) won their second game in a row as they defeated the Boston Bruins (27-24-6), 4-3, on Sunday evening at TD Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Boston Bruins took an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Brad Marchand. Halfway through the first, Ilya Samsonov made a sliding save on a 2-on-1 to keep it a 1-0 game, but Nikita Zadorov doubled the Bruins lead to 2-0 with 6:11 left in the period. Mark Stone cut the Boston lead in half with a power-play goal late in the frame to make it a 2-1 game going into the second period. Boston extended its lead to 3-1 when Morgan Geekie hit the back of the net with 4:53 to go in the second. Zach Whitecloud made it 3-2 with 34 seconds left in the second with a slapshot that trickled past Jeremy Swayman. Pavel Dorofeyev knotted the game at three off a cross-crease pass from Shea Theodore 4:54 into the final period, and Tomas Hertl broke the tie with a power-play goal with 1:10 to play to secure the 4-3 win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS
Tomas Hertl: Hertl scored the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had two assists, tying for the most in a single season in franchise history.

Mark Stone: Stone had two points on the night: the first goal of the game, and an assist on Hertl’s game-winner.

Shea Theodore: Theodore finished the game with two assists to set a new career-high in assists (41A).

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov made 21 saves on 24 shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Jack Eichel became the second player in franchise history to record 50 assists in a single season. Eichel recorded his 23rd multi-point game of the 2024-25 season, the most in franchise history.

Mark Stone scored his 27th power-play goal, and is tied for third-most in franchise history.

Shea Theodore became the fastest defenseman, and fourth-fastest skater in franchise history to reach 40 assists in a single season.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will be off for the 4Nations Face-Off, where Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Stone, Adin Hill, Theodore, and Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will represent their countries. The Golden Knights are back in action on Feb. 22 as they will face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK@BOS: Hertl scores PPG against Jeremy Swayman

VGK@BOS: Dorofeyev scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

VGK@BOS: Dorofeyev scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

VGK@BOS: Stone scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

VGK@BOS: Samsonov with a great save against Morgan Geekie

VGK@BOS: Whitecloud scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

VGK at BOS | Recap

News Feed

Lawless: Golden Knights Trending in Right Direction Ahead of 4Nations Break

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 8, 2025

Lindbom Brings Unwavering Confidence to VGK Organization

Vegas Breaks Through with 3-1 Win in New Jersey

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 6, 2025

Golden Knights Drop Fourth Straight in 2-1 Loss to Islanders

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 4, 2025

Eichel Scores Twice, but Vegas Falls 4-2 Against Rangers

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 2, 2025

Lawless: Saad Goes All-In with Move to Vegas

Lawless: Jet Lag is Out, Mailbag is In

Get to Know Brandon Saad

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brandon Saad to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Lose, 2-1, to Blue Jackets in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 30, 2025

Existential VGK with Noah Hanifin

Golden Knights Fall Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Stars

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2025