Vegas Blanked By Buffalo, 2-0

Golden Knights will close out their four-game homestand and season series against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday

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By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14) were shutout, 2-0, by the Buffalo Sabres (42-20-6) on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Josh Doan scored Buffalo’s first goal of the game unassisted with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. The second period remained scoreless, as well as the third until Josh Norris tallied the empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining to seal the 2-0 shutout victory for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 27 of Vegas’ shots.

ATTENDANCE: 17,844

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday against the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Stream the game on ESPN+ and HULU or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

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