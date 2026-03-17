Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-14) host the Buffalo Sabres (41-20-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev logged two goals and an assist for the second consecutive game and moved into second place for multi-goal performances in a campaign (7) in Golden Knights history.

Jack Eichel played in his 300th game as a Golden Knight on Saturday, and his 327 points (124G, 203A) are the most of any active American skater during their first 300 games with a club.

Adin Hill saved all 21 shots Saturday to earn his first shutout of the season, and seventh of his Golden Knights career which ranks second all-time for the franchise.

Mitch Marner has recorded back-to-back two-point performances, and his 24 games with at least two points is second in Golden Knights history for a single season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Three assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Four games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Four points away from 700 career points

Shea Theodore – Six points away from 400 career points

Nic Dowd – Seven points away from 200 career points

Ivan Barbashev – Eight assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 74 points (24G, 50A)

Mitch Marner – 69 points (19G, 50A)

Mark Stone – 62 points (21G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 57 points (34G, 23A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

BY THE NUMBERS

12 – Rasmus Andersson’s first period tally marked his career-high 12th goal this season.

50 – Mitch Marner picked up his 50th assist as a Golden Knight in just 66 games, tied for the fastest by a Vegas skater in his first season with the club.

95 – The Golden Knights have posted a 95% penalty kill over the past seven games, the highest in the NHL during that span.

101 – Mark Stone registered a pair of assists Saturday, bringing his multi-point game total to 101 in his Vegas career, the most of any Golden Knight in franchise history.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights skated to a dominant 4-0 shutout over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev led the way in the win with three points (2G, 1A) for the second straight game. Vegas jumped out with the first goal of the game at 8:33 of the opening frame as Dorofeyev netted his first of two power-play goals on the night. Rasmus Andersson followed up three minutes later with his 12th goal this season, before Keegan Kolesar stretched the lead to three just 25 seconds later. Dorofeyev scored the game’s final goal just before the midway point of the second period, with Mark Stone and Mitch Marner adding a helper on both of Dorofeyev’s power-play tallies. Adin Hill earned his first shutout of the season, and seventh of his career with Vegas, turning aside all 21 shots he faced.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas is 0-1-0 against Buffalo this season after falling, 3-2, to the Sabres on March 3 at KeyBank Center. Buffalo scored three straight through the first 26 minutes of the game before Vegas cut the deficit to one with a pair of goals in quick succession early in the middle frame. Ivan Barbashev got it started for the Golden Knights, scoring a wraparound goal off a rebound from Shea Theodore’s point shot. Dorofeyev followed up just under two minutes later with a helper from Reilly Smith, but Vegas couldn’t muster the equalizer in the final 20 minutes, falling 3-2 in the end.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Sabres enter Tuesday’s contest leading the Atlantic Division with 88 points and a record of 41-20-6. After ending the 2025 calendar year in fourth place in their division, the Sabres have led the league since Jan. 1 with a 20-6-2 record to claim the top spot in their division. Buffalo had an eight-game winning streak snapped on Thursday with a 2-1 loss against the Washington Capitals but bounced back with a 3-2 shootout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent contest. Tuesday marks the start of a four-game Pacific Division road swing for Buffalo as they’ll see the Sharks, Kings and Ducks following the battle against Vegas. Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 70 points (34G, 36A), followed by Rasmus Dahlin with 60 points (13G, 47A) and Alex Tuch with 57 points (28G, 29A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 37-27-3, 77 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 31-22-14, 76 points

Edmonton Oilers – 33-26-9, 75 points

Seattle Kraken – 31-26-9, 71 points

Los Angeles Kings – 28-24-15, 71 points

San Jose Sharks – 32-26-6, 70 points

Calgary Flames – 26-34-7, 59 points

Vancouver Canucks – 20-38-8, 48 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 393rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 8-7-1 all-time record against Buffalo

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-2-0 all-time record against the Sabres at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Shut Down the Surge: Going against the NHL’s hottest offense since the start of 2026, Vegas will have to be smart in their own end and maintain their defensive structure to keep the puck out of their net. Over 62% of Buffalo’s league-leading 110 goals since Jan. 1 have come at even strength, so locking in and controlling their own end will be crucial for the Golden Knights to tilt the ice in their favor.

Line by Line: Vegas has seen offense up and down the lineup with point production from 15 skaters and all six blueliners in the past four games. The return of Mark Stone and Brett Howden has reunited the Barbashev-Eichel- Stone trio and matched Braeden Bowman alongside Colton Sissons and Howden, while the Dorofeyev-Hertl-Marner line has developed into a scoring machine and the C. Smith-Dowd-Kolesar fourth line is dominating advanced metrics. That kind of top-to-bottom balance is hard to game plan against, and the Golden Knights will look to keep building on that.