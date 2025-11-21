Vegas Skates to 4-1 Win Over Utah 

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-6) earned their 10th win of the season in a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth (10-8-3) on Thursday at the Delta Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Jack Eichel found the back of the net when picking up the rebound from a Pavel Dorofeyev shot. Just 19 seconds later, Ben Hutton extended Vegas’ lead with his second goal in as many games. Cole Reinhardt sent a pass to Hutton coming off the blueline, and Hutton navigated through three Mammoth players to light the lamp. Three minutes later, Nate Schmidt tallied his first of the season for Utah to cut Vegas’ lead in half. With three minutes remaining in the middle frame, Eichel recorded his second goal of the period on a breakaway backhand to bring the score to 3-1. Braeden Bowman tallied his first career assist on the play where he sent a pass down the ice to set Eichel up for the goal. Bowman continued his hot streak, scoring the lone goal of the third period 45 seconds in to give the Golden Knights their fourth goal of the night. Eichel fired a shot into the crease, where Bowman was able to tap the puck into the net. Akira Schmid turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced for a .962 save percentage on the evening.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied three points (2G, 1A) for his eighth multi-point game of the season.

Ben Hutton: Hutton found the back of the net for goals in back-to-back games for the second time in his career (Nov. 2018 vs. DET, BOS).

Braeden Bowman: Bowman recorded his first multi-point game of his career with two points (1G, 1A) on the night.

Shea Theodore: Theodore tallied three assists to extend his point streak to three games.

Akira Schmid: Schmid matched his career-high in wins, posting his ninth victory of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Braeden Bowman became the first Golden Knight to record three goals in his first five career games.

Jack Eichel tallied his 110th career goal with Vegas, tying Mark Stone for fourth most in club history. The forward’s two goals tonight earned him his 16th multi-goal game with the Golden Knights, tying William Karlsson for fourth most in Vegas history.

The Golden Knights have reached 10 wins in the team’s first 20 games of a season for the seventh time in nine years.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights travel west to battle the Anaheim Ducks for the second time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.