VGK Announce Pilot Episode of Behind-the-Scenes Show 'The VGK Way,' Premiering April 7

KnightTime+ will provide first look at new show at 4 p.m. PT on Monday, April 7

VGK2425_VGKWay-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 2, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 2, the pilot episode of a new original program, “The VGK Way,” which will premiere Monday, April 7 on KnightTime+ and VGK broadcast partners. The 60-minute show features exclusive, behind-the-scenes content that provides a revealing look at Golden Knights players and their personalities.

Fans can get their first look at “The VGK Way” at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming platform. The show’s Las Vegas linear television debut will follow at 9 p.m. PT on Vegas 34, with additional airings scheduled throughout the team’s regional broadcast area.

“We know our fans are eager to pull back the curtain and see another side of their favorite players, and we are excited to share that with ‘The VGK Way,’” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi, Executive Producer of the show. “We hope they enjoy this pilot episode and expect it will further energize the Realm in the stretch run of the regular season.”

The pilot episode follows the team through the first three weeks of March, with exclusive access to pivotal moments in the season and never-before-seen sides of players’ lives, including:

  • The arrival of Reilly Smith in Las Vegas after the 2023 Stanley Cup champion was re-acquired via trade on March 6;
  • Taking the ice with Tomas Hertl and his family as eldest son begins his hockey journey;
  • New dad Shea Theodore spending time at home while recovering from an injury suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off; and
  • Following throughout the team’s four-game road trip to Pittsburgh, Columbus, Buffalo and Detroit, as well as the triumphant return home to T-Mobile Arena in a victory against Boston.

The VGK Way Broadcast Schedule

Mon., April 7
4 p.m. PT
KnightTime+
8 p.m. MST
Arizona 61
Phoenix, AZ
9 p.m. PT
Vegas 34
Las Vegas, NV
9:30 p.m. MST
Arizona 58
Tucson, AZ
7 & 10:30 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Tues., April 8
9 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Wed., April 9
9 a.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Thurs., April 10
10 p.m. MST
Arizona 61
Phoenix, AZ
10 p.m. MST
Arizona 58
Tucson, AZ
10:30 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Fri., April 11
5 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Sat., April 12
3 p.m. PT
KTNV-TV13
Las Vegas, NV
4 p.m. PT
KRNV-TV4
Reno, NV
5 p.m. PT
KRXI-TV11
Reno, NV
10 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
10 p.m. PT
Vegas 34
Las Vegas, NV
Sun., April 13
11 a.m. & 9 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
6 p.m. PT
KRXI-TV11
Reno, NV
11:30 p.m. PT
KRNV-TV4
Reno, NV
Mon, April 14
9 p.m. PT
Vegas 34
Las Vegas, NV

Broadcast schedule is subject to change, including potential additional airings

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Golden Knights Fall 3-2 to the Oilers; Vegas Clinches Playoff Spot

Eichel Named NHL's First Star for March 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Trevor Connelly to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Morning Skate Report: April 1, 2025

Women's History Month: Game Entertainment

Lawless: Vegas Believes in Itself Late in Regular Season

Smith Scores Game-Winner in 3-1 Win over Nashville

Morning Skate Report: March 29, 2025

Olofsson's Two-Goal Night Brings Vegas up 5-3 Over Chicago

Morning Skate Report: March 28, 2025

Women's History Month: VGK Foundation

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Cameron Whitehead to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Golden Knights Strengthen Sustainability in Las Vegas

Lawless: VGK Finding Groove at Right Time

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Nicolas Roy

Eichel Records Hat Trick in 5-1 Victory Over Wild

Morning Skate Report: March 25, 2025

Jack Eichel Named NHL's Second Star of the Week