VGK Announce Pilot Episode of Behind-the-Scenes Show 'The VGK Way,' Premiering April 7

VEGAS (April 2, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 2, the pilot episode of a new original program, “The VGK Way,” which will premiere Monday, April 7 on KnightTime+ and VGK broadcast partners. The 60-minute show features exclusive, behind-the-scenes content that provides a revealing look at Golden Knights players and their personalities.

Fans can get their first look at “The VGK Way” at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming platform. The show’s Las Vegas linear television debut will follow at 9 p.m. PT on Vegas 34, with additional airings scheduled throughout the team’s regional broadcast area.

“We know our fans are eager to pull back the curtain and see another side of their favorite players, and we are excited to share that with ‘The VGK Way,’” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi, Executive Producer of the show. “We hope they enjoy this pilot episode and expect it will further energize the Realm in the stretch run of the regular season.”

The pilot episode follows the team through the first three weeks of March, with exclusive access to pivotal moments in the season and never-before-seen sides of players’ lives, including: