Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plan and Schedule for Fan Appreciation Week

VEGAS (April 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 3, special plans to recognize and thank their fans as the 2024-25 regular season nears its conclusion with eight days of activations spanning Fan Appreciation Week presented by Zoox.

Fan Appreciation Week will include watch parties, giveaways, community events, new team content, new retail items and discounts and more.

Fan Appreciation Week culminates with VGK’s annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event on Saturday, April 12, where the players hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance at that evening’s regular season home finale. “Jerseys Off Our Backs” is presented by Circa Sports.

A schedule including additional details for Fan Appreciation Week is below and subject to change:

Saturday, April 5

Golden Knights at Calgary (7 p.m. PT); watch party at UnCommons Featuring members of the VGK Cast, giveaways and prizes

VGK participation at Touch-a-Truck at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT) Featuring the world’s fastest ice resurfacer and a LosVGK-branded low rider



Sunday, April 6

Golden Knights at Vancouver (7 p.m. PT); watch party at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas Featuring members of the VGK Cast, giveaways and player-signed memorabilia prizes Note that Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas is a 21-and-older venue



Monday, April 7

Premiere of “The VGK Way” behind-the-scenes show at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+ and television broadcast partners

Tuesday, April 8

Golden Knights at Colorado (7 p.m. PT); watch party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Featuring members of the VGK Cast, giveaways and prizes



Wednesday, April 9

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hosts “Fuel The Realm,” a gas giveaway event at a Las Vegas Valley Smith’s location, giving away $20,000 worth of $50 gift cards (details to be announced)

Vegas Golden Knights Partner Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club

Thursday, April 10

Golden Knights host Seattle at T-Mobile Arena for Autism Awareness Knight (7 p.m. PT), presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor In- arena retail locations will feature three special items of the game (novelty, headware and apparel), a $15 Fan Appreciation T-shirt and a free mystery puck with purchase of $75 or more



Friday, April 11

Surprise and delight visits to select community locations including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department and local nonprofit organizations

The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Livery at America First Center offer 25% off all youth products (excluding jerseys)

Saturday, April 12

Golden Knights host Nashville at T-Mobile Arena for Fan Appreciation Knight (7 p.m. PT), presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association Giveaways and other surprises throughout the game, including an opportunity for fans to spin-the-wheel for prizes on the concourse Concessions specials including a $5 hot dog, $4 popcorn bucket and $3 fountain soda (available at Neon Eats at Sections 9, 12, 208 and 221; Golden Road at Section 5; and Kona Big Wave at Section 17; while supplies last) In-arena retail locations will feature three special items of the game (novelty, headware and apparel), a $15 Fan Appreciation T-shirt and a free mystery puck with purchase of $75 or more “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance Annual regular season awards ceremony following the game



In addition to the schedule of events, Fan Appreciation Week will feature ongoing initiatives such as special retail offerings in VGK team stores and at VegasTeamStore.com. The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Livery at America First Center will feature a $15 Fan Appreciation T-shirt, while The Arsenal will also feature mystery glove and stick promotions from VGK Authentics. VegasTeamStore.com will offer newsletter subscribers 15% off in an April 7 email, as well as 20% off 500 Level branded products from April 10-12. The website will also feature a $15 Fan Appreciation T-shirt and a free mystery puck with purchase of $75 or more.

City National Arena will be accepting donations to a Smith’s canned food drive throughout Fan Appreciation Week. Fans can donate non-perishable food in the Three Square bins that will be available at City National Arena. The team’s practice schedule at City National Arena during Fan Appreciation Week is to be determined.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.