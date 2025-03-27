Vegas Golden Knights to Host Donate Life Knight on April 3

VEGAS (March 27, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 27, plans for the team’s Donate Life Knight on Thursday, April 3 when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Fans will have the opportunity to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor with Nevada Donor Network on Toshiba Plaza prior to the game. Once inside, all fans in attendance will receive a light stick. A limited number of tickets are available for Donate Life Knight here.

Specialty, player-signed Donate Life Knight jerseys will be available for auction, featuring an exclusive logo inspired by the Golden Knights’ secondary logo. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text “VGKDonateLife” 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on April 3. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated toward the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s ongoing commitment to encourage organ donation through the Nevada Donor Network.

The logo is also showcased on a T-shirt and other merchandise available at The Arsenal at City National Arena. It will be featured on the gameday posters and seen throughout T-Mobile Arena.

Donate Life Knight will feature special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including living donors, family members of organ donors, recipients and doctors.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NEVADA DONOR NETWORK

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 56 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 100,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. They work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope.

At Nevada Donor Network, they encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of life-saving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org/.