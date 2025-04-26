Morning Skate Report: April 26, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series with the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+, MAX

TV National: TBS, truTV

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights own a 6-6 record when playing Game 4 of any series on the road. The club has a 9-7 overall record in Game 4 in postseason series.

In 10 playoff games with the Golden Knights, defenseman Noah Hanifin has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) and has the most points by a Vegas skater through that stretch.

WATCH PARTY

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 4 on Saturday at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. Doors will open a 12 p.m. PT and an exclusive commercial-free viewing of The VGK Way will kick off at 12:15 p.m. PT. Anheuser Busch will offer specials on Bud Light drafts for $5 (12 oz.) or $9.99 (20 oz.). The watch party will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK cast. Raffle prizes and giveaways, including tickets to Game 5, will also be featured. Parking and admission to the watch party is free and open to the public.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, for the second consecutive game in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday. Alex Pietrangelo tallied a goal in the first period, and Reilly Smith scored a shorthanded goal in the third period. Kirill Kaprizov found the back of the net twice with Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy, and Marcus Foligno recording the other three goals for the Wild.