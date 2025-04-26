Morning Skate Report: April 26, 2025

Golden Knights face Wild in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota

VGK25_Playoffs-R1G4-Web
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series with the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Streaming: KnightTime+, MAX
TV National: TBS, truTV
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
The Golden Knights own a 6-6 record when playing Game 4 of any series on the road. The club has a 9-7 overall record in Game 4 in postseason series.

In 10 playoff games with the Golden Knights, defenseman Noah Hanifin has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) and has the most points by a Vegas skater through that stretch.

Stay connected during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs by downloading the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App. Get the latest updates on tickets, team news, and fun, interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights all postseason long.

WATCH PARTY
The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 4 on Saturday at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. Doors will open a 12 p.m. PT and an exclusive commercial-free viewing of The VGK Way will kick off at 12:15 p.m. PT. Anheuser Busch will offer specials on Bud Light drafts for $5 (12 oz.) or $9.99 (20 oz.). The watch party will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK cast. Raffle prizes and giveaways, including tickets to Game 5, will also be featured. Parking and admission to the watch party is free and open to the public.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, for the second consecutive game in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday. Alex Pietrangelo tallied a goal in the first period, and Reilly Smith scored a shorthanded goal in the third period. Kirill Kaprizov found the back of the net twice with Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy, and Marcus Foligno recording the other three goals for the Wild.

The Vegas Golden Knights lost their second straight game with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota leads the series, 2-1.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Tomas Hertl – 3 points (2G, 1A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 3 points (1G, 2A)
Noah Hanifin – 2 points (1G, 2A)
Brett Howden – 2 points (2G, 0A)
Brandon Saad – 2 points (0G, 2A)

MINNESOTA SCORING LEADERS
Kirill Kaprizov – 7 points (4G, 3A)
Matt Boldy – 6 points (4G, 2A)
Ryan Hartman – 3 points (0G, 3A)

BY THE NUMBERS
2 – Two Vegas defensemen, Alex Pietrangelo and Noah Hanifin, are leading the blueline each continuing a three-game point streak in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

7 – In seven postseasons, the Golden Knights have scored seven shorthanded goals, including Reilly Smith’s shorty in Thursday’s game.

8 – Eight of the 19 total points recorded among the Vegas lineup come from four different Golden Knights blueliners: Pietrangelo, Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud, and Shea Theodore.

11 – Ivan Barbashev recorded a career-high 11 hits in Thursday’s game against the Wild. The 11 hits also tie a franchise record for most hits by any player in a playoff game.

91 – The Golden Knights have tallied 91 shots through the first three games of the series.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild (Minnesota leads, 2-1)
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (Los Angeles leads, 2-1)
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues (Winnipeg leads, 2-1)
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (Dallas Leads, 2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens (Washington leads, 2-1)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils (Carolina leads, 2-1)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Toronto leads, 3-0)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (Florida leads, 2-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Start Ahead: The Golden Knights have not led in the series since Game 1 of the postseason on April 20. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he would like to see the team jump ahead early because he stated the team cannot chase the game every night.

All Eyes on Four: Following the team’s Game 3 loss on Thursday, William Karlsson stated that all the team can do is focus on the next game. Mark Stone followed practice up on Friday by stating that it is never a bad thing to go through adversity. Adversity will allow the Golden Knights to play hard to get what they want, which is a Game 4 win to even the series.

