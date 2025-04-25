Golden Knights Fall Behind in Series With 5-2 Loss in Game 3

Vegas looks to even the series in Game 4 on Saturday

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights lost their second straight game with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota leads the series, 2-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Minnesota Wild took an early 2-0 lead goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi. Alex Pietrangelo fired a long-range shot from the top of the circle to bring Vegas within one halfway through the opening frame. Eleven minutes into the second period, Matt Boldy scored his fourth goal of the series, and Kaprizov tallied his second goal of the night in the final second of the middle frame to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead heading into the intermission. Reilly Smith recorded a shorthanded tally with 8:26 remaining in the third period before Marcus Foligno sealed the 5-2 win for the Wild with an empty-net goal.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Highlights
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights and Wild will face-off for Game 4 of the first-round series on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. Watch Game 4 on Vegas 34 in Las Vegas, ESPN nationally, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340, and Deportes Vegas 1460. A watch party at Lee’s Family Forum will be held on Saturday with doors opening at 12 p.m. PT.

