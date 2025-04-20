Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights begin their quest for the organization’s second Stanley Cup as they host the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Sunday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas has reached the postseason for the third consecutive year to mark the team’s seventh time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight seasons. Minnesota has qualified for the playoffs for the 14th time in 24 seasons.

The Golden Knights will face the Wild in the playoffs for the second time in franchise history. Vegas won their first postseason matchup in seven games in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by Ghost Energy. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

Game 6: Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7: Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

if necessary

SERIES PREVIEW

The Golden Knights are coming off one of their best regular seasons in franchise history as they won the Pacific Division title for the fourth time in eight seasons with a 50-22-10 record and 110 points. Minnesota returns to the postseason after a one-year absence after claiming the top wild card seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30-7 record and 97 points. Vegas takes the NHL’s second most efficient power play into the postseason as the team posted a 28.3 success rate on the man advantage through 82 games. Click here for a full series preview.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES RECAP

For the second time in franchise history, the Golden Knights swept the regular season series against the Wild with a 3-0-0 record in their three meetings. The last time Vegas beat Minnesota three times in the regular season was during the 2022-23 campaign. In their first matchup on Dec. 15 at Xcel Energy Center, Victor Olofsson scored twice to propel the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory. Jack Eichel had a pair of assists in the game while Ilya Samsonov’s 20-save performance helped Vegas earn two points. The two teams met again on Jan. 12 at T-Mobile Arena where the Golden Knights scored four unanswered goals to claim a 4-1 victory. Pavel Dorofeyev (2G, 1A), Tomas Hertl (1G, 1A), Mark Stone (2A) and Shea Theodore (2A) each had multi-point efforts in the win. Vegas skated to a 5-1 win in their final matchup against Minnesota on March 25 at Xcel Energy Center to close out the season series. Eichel picked up a hat trick while Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also found the back of the net. Eichel (3G, 2A), Theodore (1G, 4A) and Stone (5A) led the way for the Golden Knights against the Wild with five points each during the three contests. Fourteen different skaters registered at least one point for Vegas against Minnesota this season. Mats Zuccarello paced the Wild with three points (3A) against the Golden Knights while Kirill Kaprizov had a pair of goals in his one appearance against Vegas.

VGK REGULAR SEASON SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 94 points (28G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Tomas Hertl – 61 points (32G, 29A)

Shea Theodore – 57 points (7G, 50A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 52 points (35G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 51 points (23G, 28A)

VGK PLAYOFF HISTORY

2017-18

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Los Angeles Kings in four games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated San Jose Sharks in six games

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Winnipeg Jets in five games

Stanley Cup Final: Washington Capitals defeated Vegas Golden Knights in five games

2018-19

First Round: San Jose Sharks defeated Vegas Golden Knights in seven games

2019-20

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Chicago Blackhawks in five games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Vancouver Canucks in seven games

Western Conference Final: Dallas Stars defeated Vegas Golden Knights in five games

2020-21

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Minnesota Wild in seven games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Colorado Avalanche in six games

Western Conference Final: Montreal Canadiens defeated Vegas Golden Knights in six games

2022-23

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Winnipeg Jets in five games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Edmonton Oilers in six games

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Dallas Stars in six games

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights defeated Florida Panthers in five games

2024-25

First Round: Dallas Stars defeated Vegas Golden Knights in seven games

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild (Series tied, 0-0)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (Series tied, 0-0)

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues (Winnipeg leads, 1-0)

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (Colorado leads, 1-0)

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied, 0-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils (Series tied, 0-0)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Series tied, 0-0)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (Series tied, 0-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Harness The Energy: Everything is bigger in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights will rely on their postseason experience to make sure they are ready for the moment and prevent the ultimate goal from getting in the way of finding success in Game 1.

Play Your Game: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy noted on Saturday that he wants his players to stick to what they know. He doesn’t want his players to stray from their identities and trust that sticking to the system will result in success over the course of a 60-minute game.