Lawless: Rondbjerg Helps Denmark Qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics

No one gets to the Olympics without wishing, and just about every hockey player has Olympic dreams.

Boys and girls all over the globe have stood in front of a mirror and whispered their name followed by the word Olympian.

Jonas Rondbjerg, Olympian - for example.

The 25-year-old Rondbjerg, along with a collection of his countrymen, represented Denmark in an Olympic qualifying tournament in early September. Denmark recorded wins over Japan, Great Britain, and Norway to secure a berth at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Rondbjerg scored against Japan and is a heavy favorite to be named to Denmark’s Olympic team.

“This was big for Danish ice hockey. I think we only qualified once before, which was last Olympics, and that was the Covid Olympics. So, it's cool for the guys to get the real experience now,” said Rondbjerg.

Denmark can claim six active players in the NHL. Most of the players on the roster earn their livings in European leagues. Rondbjerg has split his time in North America between the AHL and NHL. Last season, he played in 20 games with the Golden Knights (one goal and two assists) and 48 with the Henderson Silver Knights (nine goals and 16 assists).

Denmark needed to defeat Norway in its last qualifier game to get to the Olympics.

“Yeah, that was huge. That had some Game 7 vibes going into it, especially against Norway too. We have a big rivalry, so that was a big game, and a lot like playoff hockey. That was a fun game,” he said.

Rondbjerg says his role with Denmark is similar to his in Vegas and Henderson.

“I just try to be a consistent, PK, two-way forward,” he said.

Qualifying for the Olympics was a huge moment for the player and the nation.

“We had a beer cart in the dressing room. We were all quite happy and celebrating. It was fun,” said Rondbjerg. “It's a really big thing, I think it's really cool.”

It’s likely a handful of Rondbjerg’s Vegas teammates will be in Italy as well. Nations like Canada, Sweden and the United States could all be represented.

“We’re going in as an underdog with a nothing to lose mentality,” said Rondbjerg. “This is going to be a challenge, but also fun to try and see how you match again against the biggest hockey countries in the world. This is big for the country, and for Hockey Denmark. We've been in the in the A division for many years now, but not many Olympics like I said. I think it's big stuff for the for the country.”

Rondbjerg says he won’t worry about the Olympics until much closer to the event. His focus now is on Vegas and the NHL.

“I want to play here,” he said. “Just play here and focus on this season. Have a great year here and hopefully win the Stanley Cup.”