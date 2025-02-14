Lawless: May the Best Team Win on Saturday Night

It’s the 4Nations Face-Off in name but in the minds of hockey fans all over the world this event has always been about two countries – the United States and Canada. Saturday night we’ll see the first round of what could prove to be an epic two games between the countries over the next week.

“This will be the biggest game of my career so far,” said USA forward Brady Tkachuk after scoring two goals in his team’s 6-1 pasting of Finland on Thursday night.

Team USA leads the round robin standings with three points while Canada is second with two. Sweden sits third with one point while Finland has zero.

If all goes according to predictions, USA and Canada will meet in the final next week in Boston.

The U.S. came into the tournament as favorites and their success against Finland did nothing to alter such an opinion. Canada had flashy moments against the Swedes but needed OT to secure a win.

And while this is still the round robin portion of the tournament, this feels like a marquee leadup to what should be a Canada-USA final next Thursday.

Yeah I”m excited,” said Canadian winger and Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. “I was excited to play Wednesday and get the feet wet. But this one is going to be awesome. Saturday night at the Bell Centre, two countries that have become hockey powerhouses. They’re (USA) probably trying to make a statement against us. But it’ll be an exciting game.’’

Team USA defenseman Noah Hanifin has been in a handful of games against Canada in his hockey life and he says they are all always intense and fun. But he things this game carries a bit more weight.

“I think this was the one that we all had circled on our calendars. They (Canada) have such a great team. Even watching their game against Sweden the other night, it was so fast-paced, and they’ve got so much talent,” said Hanifin. “So do we. So, it's going to be a great game, and I know our guys are super fired up about the opportunity. The atmosphere has been incredible. It's what we expected from being here in Montreal. It's an unbelievable place to play hockey. And anytime you're in the Bell Centre, it's usually rocking, and it's a lot of fun. So I know, being in Canada's home country for this game, we're probably going to be booed pretty heavily. That's part of the fun. That's what makes it entertaining. And, you know, we're kind of the bad guys, I guess, but it's a fun role to play, and I know, the environment tomorrow is going to be probably the most intense I've ever been a part of. So, these are the moments you dream about, and it's exciting just to be a part of it and playing these games. It's stuff that you'll take with you the rest of your life.”

Bruce Cassidy, who coaches the Golden Knights at his day job but is moonlighting here as an assistant with Team Canada, has players on both teams. Mark Stone, Adin Hill and Shea Theodore (injured) are on Team Canada’s roster while Hanifin and Jack Eichel are skating for the U.S.

“They (Eichel and Hanifin) can do well against us so long as we (Canada) wins. They will do well, they are good players. But I’m all in for Canada. I’m behind the Canadian bench,” said Cassidy. “My kids are American and I have an American passport. I’ve spent so much time in the U.S. and it has been so great to me. In hockey, you go where you are wanted and it has happened to be the U.S. for so many years. If Canada doesn’t get to the final, I would love to see Team USA win. But, that’s not going to happen. At least that’s what we think. We’re ready to go and be the best team standing.”

Stone and Eichel play on the same line in Vegas and were key factors in the franchise’s Stanley Cup title.

“It’s my first time playing against a teammate at an event like this. It’ll be fun,” said Stone. “Obviously I’ve played on his wing for the majority of the year, so it’ll be different. But happy for him that he’s getting these opportunities just like I am.’’

Hanifin saw Stone score the other night and smiled a bit when asked about the goal before saying, “I’m here for Team USA right now.”

On Friday he talked about playing against Stone.

“It's going to be a lot of fun. He's a great guy. He's my teammate in Vegas, my captain, an unbelievable player, and an unbelievable guy, but we're both competitive,” said Hanifin. “I know Mark's going to be battling against us, and he's not going to have any friends out there as well. You know, it's one of those situations where it's just about honoring the game and it's the competition. It's something special to be a part, representing your country, and we want to come out on top. They want to come out on top and may the best team win. So it should be a lot of fun playing against him Saturday night. I saw he had a good first game with them. I know it'll be a challenge playing them for sure.”

Eichel had a pair of assists in his team’s win over Finland and was immediately asked about the challenge playing against Canada.

“We’ve got to be good defensively. They have some serious firepower over there and we have to continue to do the things that I think make us successful, try and play to our identity as much as possible,” said Eichel. “Special teams is going to be a factor. Gotta get to the net, and it's going to be about what team wants it more. So, I'm excited about it. I'm looking forward to preparing and getting to work.”

Canada is expected to make one lineup change with Sam Bennett going in for Travis Konecny.