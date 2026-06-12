Lawless: Keep The Faith

John Tortorella's dirty laundry. A Vegas Golden Knights two-game win streak. Jack Eichel busting through. Mark Stone having a Mark Stone moment. A legend in the making. The Vegas faithful lifting their heroes to new heights and a victory.

Pick one of these possibilities to provide hope and hold it close. Now is not the time to lose faith. Sure, losing would be heartbreaking. Quitting, however, well, it just wouldn't be very Vegas.

The Golden Knights are a unique professional sports franchise. Sure, Bill Foley owns the team, and his employees run it, and his players do the skating and scoring.

But Foley didn't walk into the desert alone nine years ago, he brought you with him. The reputation of Vegas was on the line when the puck first dropped. A flop and Vegas would likely return to being a town without a team.

A success, however, and who knew what might happen?

So, the good people of Vegas bought tickets. And jerseys and hats and luxury suites. They came to games and practices, watched on TV and listened on the radio. They named children and dogs after players. They raged when the team traded their favorite players. They cried, sang and danced when the Stanley Cup was won and paraded down Las Vegas Boulevard in 2023.

Vegas believed and so many good things have happened.

Now, the possibility of a great thing sits before us. An opportunity.

Lose a game and it's over. Can’t avoid that fact. But win two in a row and you are champions again.

First things first, however, which brings us to Game 6 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

A lot of people need to step up. Coaches and players and management need to do their thing. And you need to do yours.

Foley might own the bones, and management might choose the muscle, but the blood running through this organization is yours. It's the VEGAS Golden Knights and the people who live in this crazy town are what make the Golden Knights a team. You're the reason the Golden Knights are Vegas Born.

I was lucky enough to join the organization before the team had been chosen and have witnessed every turn of the page in this true romance. I have heard your stories at the grocery store. Watched you put your hope and hearts on the line for this team.