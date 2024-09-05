Vegas Born Bar & Grill Provides a Championship Airport Dining Experience

Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, announced today the opening of Vegas Born, a full-service restaurant and bar at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) that celebrates the legacy of Las Vegas’ first and only locally born major sports franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Located in D Gates at LAS, the 96-seat, approximately 3,550 ft2 dining venue offers travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the excitement and fandom of the championship-winning team. The space exudes team pride in every detail, from the striking, bold façade emblazoned with the team’s gold filagree and the life-size knight armour that welcomes each guest, to the photos, memorabilia, and illuminated mural depicting the team’s 2023 championship victory adorning the walls.

Vegas Born’s game day-style menu has all the fan-favorites to satisfy any traveler during their journey: crispy jumbo wings, truffle cheese fries, soft pretzels, burgers and sandwiches, pizza, salads, and more. For breakfast, travelers can fuel up on hearty dishes like steak and eggs, omelets, and breakfast sandwiches. Vegas Born also has a championship bar menu featuring internationally inspired wines including a selection from Foley Family Wines — the vineyards of Golden Knights founder Bill Foley — and a variety of craft beer, spirits, and specialty cocktails to choose from. And when the clock is ticking, guests in a time-crunch can enjoy the convenience of grabbing a bite on the fly via the restaurant’s Grab & Go area.

“As the gateway to the sports and entertainment capital of the world, we pride ourselves on providing an airport experience reflective of our region,” said Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis. “The Golden Knights embody the true spirit of our community, and we are thrilled to provide a piece of what Vegas is all about at Harry Reid International Airport. Whether it's game day, playoffs, or off-season, guests can still be immersed in Knight time!”

“It’s fitting that Las Vegas’ first major professional team has a home in the hub for travelers to and from the city,” said VGK President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are excited that Golden Knights fans will have a place to celebrate the team at Harry Reid International Airport and visitors can be greeted with one of the pillars of this special community. We thank HMSHost and LAS for helping bring this vision to light and look forward to enjoying a Knight Time Bacon Cheeseburger and a glass of Foley Family Wines in this fantastic space.”

“The Vegas Golden Knights is an iconic team that, since its inception, has attracted hockey fans to Las Vegas from across North America. HMSHost is proud to introduce a piece of that heritage to Harry Reid International Airport. We look forward to welcoming diehard fans to Vegas Born, and even helping to inspire a new generation of fans to support Vegas’ hometown team,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Anthony Alessi. “We are grateful to the Vegas Golden Knights and Clark County Department of Aviation for their partnership as we continue to create memorable moments at LAS through our food and beverage concepts.”

Located near Gate D52, Vegas Born at Harry Reid International Airport is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to midnight.

HMSHost operates over 70 restaurants, bars, and Grab & Go dining options at Harry Reid International Airport, including Shake Shack, Chili’s®, Starbucks, and Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill.

About the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook,* X\]([https://x.com/goldenknights),* Instagram and TikTok.

About Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and the four general aviation facilities including Henderson Executive Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, Jean Sport Aviation Center and Overton-Perkins Field, are owned and operated by the Clark County Department of Aviation. For more information on LAS, or the full system of airports, please visit HarryReidAirport.com. For timely information and airport updates, please visit our social media channels @LASAirport.