Lawless: Expect Adjustments from Golden Knights and Wild Ahead of Game 2

The interlude between Stanley Cup playoff games can sometimes feel interminable for fans but what coaches and players can achieve on these days off is crucial to a team’s success. In a word, today is about adjustments.

Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild liked pieces of their game on Sunday.

Vegas earned a 4-2 win with an empty net goal and never trailed in the game. Adin Hill was dynamite in net, the power play clicked twice and scoring came from two lines.

“I don’t think we gave them many easy opportunities,” said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. “I’m pleased about the defensive part of the game.”

The Wild’s top line clicked twice with Matt Boldy scoring a pair and Kirill Kaprizov collecting assists on both those markers. Minnesota’s top line remains an asset to the Wild and a problem for opponents. The Wild were disciplined in their approach were able to generate chances.

“Hard fought game from both teams and what we expected,” said Wild coach John Hynes. “Both teams came to play hard and had pretty strong defensive efforts. Not a lot of special teams and I thought we did a lot of good things to build on moving forward.”

Cassidy spoke on Monday about the art of adjustments and how to tweak things but not overload his players with too much information.

“So today, we had the defense in for a couple of things. Pace. Couple of examples where we moved our feet a little quicker and we got some opportunities off the rush,” said Cassidy. “When we slowed the game down, it was tougher. It didn't hurt us, but we only got a forecheck out of it. Let's give ourselves both. After talking to groups, then it's individual. Today, the coaches with the players. Tomorrow, we'll revisit our review of what we feel the three or four things we did well and what we need to adjust. Today, I thought, they've been here three days. There's a lot of Game 1 anxiety, preparation, you're excited. Now that Game 1 is behind us, get out of the rink today, go enjoy the day, spend time with your kids, cleanse the hockey mind. Then tomorrow, let's start thinking about Minnesota again. I don't think you can think about a team 24 hours a day as a player. Coaches do because we're always thinking of stuff, but I think players need a break.”

Hertl power: Tomas Hertl was a beast scoring the game’s opening goal and then picking up an assist. Hertl has been one of the most dangerous players in the NHL since January 11 scoring 22 goals in 33 games (regular season and playoffs) which is third in goals per game behind Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak.

Hertl has had 37 points over that stretch and 1.12 points per game which ranks 14th in the NHL.

GM Kelly McCrimmon has made a habit of acquiring players who should never have been available (Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore) and Hertl has joined this list. He’s a No. 1 center and along with Eichel, William Karlsson and Nic Roy gives Vegas the best group down the middle in the NHL.

Absolute Adin: Hill continues to provide Vegas with winning goaltending. He came up big when his team needed him in the third period last night and held the fort early while Vegas looked to find its footing.

Since returning from the 4Nations Face-Off, Hill has been one of the best goalies in the game posting a 13-3-1 record with a