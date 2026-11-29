The Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-5) defeated the Montreal Canadiens (14-8-4) 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights were first on the board in the opening frame. With six seconds left in the power play, Rasmus Andersson picked up the puck off the defensive play and gave a quick backhanded pass to Trevor Connelly in our zone. Connelly rushed down the left, and slammed the puck into the net between the legs of Jakub Dobes for his tenth goal of the season. Seven minutes later, Juraj Slafkovsky tied it up for Montreal with a wrist shot, assisted by Dylan Larkin. The tie didn’t last for long, as three minutes later the Golden Knights were back on the power play. Right below the blue line, Shea Theodore had the puck, Jack Eichel open on his left. Eichel received the pass, found a clearing to Victor Olofsson between the players, and he took the opportunity to finish on the short side of the goal, dropping it in just shy of the crossbar to put Vegas back up 2-1.

The battle continued into the middle frame; Ivan Barbashev fought to keep control of the puck while the team was down a man, pulling the defense in his direction. William Karlsson stood in the open on the right, receiving the pass across the net and burying the Golden Knights’ third goal of the game. Nick Suzuki brought the game back within one when he shot from down low at the red, tipping it in upstairs past Adin Hill.

Tomas Hertl got involved with the scoring, securing their third power-play goal at the top of the final period. Eichel pulled the game to the top of the circle, which pushed Mitch Marner to the outside, creating a triangle straight to Hertl. Hertl did not hesitate to snap the shot glove side of the goalie for the 4-2 lead. Seventeen seconds later Connelly would take advantage of the turnover, moving the puck down the ice to Marner. Marner clears it under Connelly to the outside, right to Karlsson’s stick for a clear shot to the back corner.

Karlsson found open ice after the faceoff, and an empty Montreal net to complete the second hat trick of the season for the Golden Knights, extending the final score to 6-2. Hill posted a .917 save percentage, blocking 22 of the shots taken against him.

TOP PERFORMERS

William Karlsson: Karlsson completed a hat trick in the third, his first in six years.

Trevor Connelly: Connelly opened the scoring, securing his 10th goal of the season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel assisted on three goals – two power-play markers and the empty-netter – to extend his point streak to seven games.

Adin Hill: Hill turned aside 22 of the Canadiens 24 shots, for a .917 save percentage.

VGK STATS OF THE GAME

This game marked five straight with a power-play goal for the Golden Knights.

Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson scored the fifth-fastest back-to-back goals in franchise history at 17 seconds.

William Karlsson scored his first hat trick in six years, and the second hat trick for Vegas this season.

Karlsson’s shorthanded goal ties Vegas for first for most shorthanded goals scored so far this season.

Jack Eichel recorded his 12th three-assist night with Vegas, the most in franchise history.

Karlsson put up three points, for 418 all-time with the team, placing him second among franchise scoring leaders.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back on the road this Tuesday to take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.