Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Roster

VEGAS (October 9, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 9, the team’s roster for the start of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, which is comprised of 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Vegas opens the season at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday night when they host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup marks the sixth time in eight seasons that the Golden Knights will open the season on home ice. Pregame festivities for Opening Knight presented by Naqvi Injury Law begin on Toshiba Plaza at 3:30 p.m. PT. Additional details for the fan experience prior to Wednesday’s game can be found here.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 ROSTER

FORWARDS (13): Ivan Barbashev, Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, Keegan Kolesar, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, Nicolas Roy, Cole Schwindt, Mark Stone

DEFENSEMEN (8): Nicolas Hague, Noah Hanifin, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

GOALTENDERS (2): Adin Hill, Ilya Samsonov

INJURED RESERVE (1): William Karlsson

