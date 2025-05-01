Morning Skate Report: May 1, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights aim to claim victory in their first round series against the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: Knighttime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Brett Howden scored his second game-winning goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, which is tied for the most by any player so far. He's the only player in these Stanley Cup Playoffs to score a game-winning goal in regulation and a game-winning goal in overtime.

William Karlsson became the fourth player in NHL history to appear in each of a franchise’s first 100 playoff games. He has suited up for all 100 postseason contests in franchise history.

The Golden Knights own a record of 5-4 in Game 6 of any series and a 3-3 record in Game 6 on the road.

WATCH PARTY

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 6 on Thursday at Stadum Swim at Circa Resort and Casino. Circa is a 21-and-older venue. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. PT and anyone wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. The watch party will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK cast. Raffle prizes and giveaways, including tickets to future Golden Knights games, will also be featured.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Thursday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-2 series lead over the Minnesota Wild with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. William Karlsson scored first for Vegas with a shorthanded goal in the first period before Kirill Kaprizov evened the score just 13 seconds later. Mark Stone recorded his first goal of the playoffs in the opening frame to give Vegas a 2-1 lead until Matt Boldy tied the game 3:31 into the third period. An apparent go-ahead goal by Ryan Hartman with 1:15 remaining in the final frame was overturned due to the play being offside sending the game into overtime where Brett Howden buried the game-winner just four minutes in. Adin Hill stopped 20-of-22 shots to earn his 15th postseason victory.