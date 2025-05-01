Morning Skate Report: May 1, 2025

Golden Knights go on the road for Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center in hopes of advancing to Round 2

VGK25_Playoffs-R1G6-Web
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights aim to claim victory in their first round series against the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Streaming: Knighttime+
TV National: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
Brett Howden scored his second game-winning goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, which is tied for the most by any player so far. He's the only player in these Stanley Cup Playoffs to score a game-winning goal in regulation and a game-winning goal in overtime.

William Karlsson became the fourth player in NHL history to appear in each of a franchise’s first 100 playoff games. He has suited up for all 100 postseason contests in franchise history.

The Golden Knights own a record of 5-4 in Game 6 of any series and a 3-3 record in Game 6 on the road.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY
The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 6 on Thursday at Stadum Swim at Circa Resort and Casino. Circa is a 21-and-older venue. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. PT and anyone wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. The watch party will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK cast. Raffle prizes and giveaways, including tickets to future Golden Knights games, will also be featured.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 6: Thursday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-2 series lead over the Minnesota Wild with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. William Karlsson scored first for Vegas with a shorthanded goal in the first period before Kirill Kaprizov evened the score just 13 seconds later. Mark Stone recorded his first goal of the playoffs in the opening frame to give Vegas a 2-1 lead until Matt Boldy tied the game 3:31 into the third period. An apparent go-ahead goal by Ryan Hartman with 1:15 remaining in the final frame was overturned due to the play being offside sending the game into overtime where Brett Howden buried the game-winner just four minutes in. Adin Hill stopped 20-of-22 shots to earn his 15th postseason victory.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Tomas Hertl – 5 points (3G, 2A)
Brett Howden – 3 points (3G, 0A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 3 points (1G, 2A)
Noah Hanifin – 3 points (1G, 2A)
Nicolas Roy – 3 points (1G, 2A)
Jack Eichel – 3 points (0G, 3A)

MINNESOTA SCORING LEADERS
Kirill Kaprizov – 9 points (5G, 4A)
Matt Boldy – 7 points (5G, 2A)
Ryan Hartman – 4 points (0G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS
2 – Brett Howden’s second game-winning goal of the first round series (also Game 1, 4/20) ties the most in a single postseason series by a Golden Knight.

3 – William Karlsson has scored three postseason shorthanded goals which are the most by a Golden Knights player in franchise history.

16 – Vegas recorded 16 shots on goal in the first period on Tuesday, the most shots on goal in a single period in the series so far.

41 – The Golden Knights have now won 41 straight games in the postseason when scoring three or more goals. It marks the third-longest streak in NHL history.

60 – The Golden Knights own the third most wins in NHL history through a franchise’s first 100 postseason games, winning 60 of 100.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild (Vegas leads, 3-2)
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (Edmonton leads, 3-2)
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues (Winnipeg leads, 3-2)
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (Dallas leads, 3-2)

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens (Washington wins, 4-1)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils (Carolina wins, 4-1)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Toronto leads, 3-2)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (Florida wins, 4-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Crank It Up: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that the team still has another level to reach in their game. The team closely resembled that intensity in the first and second periods of Game 5 on Tuesday, however Cassidy would like the team to crank it up by being on their game early to get that first push and maintain the lead.

Warrior Class: Following the win on Tuesday, Tanner Pearson stated the experience of the veteran group in the postseason keeps the team even keeled no matter what happens. The team doesn’t get too high or too low and they always focus on the next shift regardless of what’s happening on the ice.

