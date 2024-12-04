Hill's 28-Save Shutout Leads Golden Knights to 1-0 Win vs. Oilers

Barbashev scored lone goal for Vegas in team's 10th home win of season

Recap120324
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-3) shut out the Edmonton Oilers (13-9-2), 1-0, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights scored the lone goal of the night with an unassisted tally from Ivan Barbashev on the rush 10:47 into the first period. Adin Hill stopped all 28 shots that came his way, including 16 saves in the third period, as he recorded his ninth career shutout.

TOP PERFORMER
Ivan Barbashev – Barbashev scored the game's only goal as he recorded his 13th goal of the season.

Adin Hill – Hill achieved his fourth shutout as a Golden Knight.

Brayden McNabb – McNabb blocked three shots and leads the Golden Knights with 60 blocked shots during the 2024-25 season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Ivan Barbashev scored his 12th even-strength goal of the 2024-25 season, tying for the second most in the NHL this season.

Barbashev's 27 even-strength points rank second in the NHL behind Kirill Kaprizov (29).

ATTENDANCE: 17,887

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights fly to Anaheim to take on the Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to complete their third back-to-back of the season. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

