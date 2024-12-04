Hill's 28-Save Shutout Leads Golden Knights to 1-0 Win vs. Oilers

TOP PERFORMER

Ivan Barbashev – Barbashev scored the game's only goal as he recorded his 13th goal of the season.

Adin Hill – Hill achieved his fourth shutout as a Golden Knight.

Brayden McNabb – McNabb blocked three shots and leads the Golden Knights with 60 blocked shots during the 2024-25 season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Ivan Barbashev scored his 12th even-strength goal of the 2024-25 season, tying for the second most in the NHL this season.

Barbashev's 27 even-strength points rank second in the NHL behind Kirill Kaprizov (29).

ATTENDANCE: 17,887

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights fly to Anaheim to take on the Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to complete their third back-to-back of the season. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.