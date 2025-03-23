Hertl Records Second Hat Trick in 6-3 Victory Over Red Wings

The Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-8) dominated the Detroit Red Wings (32-31-6) in a 6-3 win on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Five minutes into the first period, Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal to give Detroit a 1-0 lead. Tomas Hertl found the back of the net to tie the game seven minutes later and buried his second of the game with 3:28 to play. Nicolas Roy tallied his 10th goal of the season with two seconds left in the first frame and Vegas carried a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. Less than two minutes into the second period, Patrick Kane brought the Red Wings to within one before Mark Stone tacked on a fourth goal for Vegas. Hertl recorded his second hat trick in the last seven games to give the Golden Knights a 5-2 advantage midway through the second. Alex Debrincat scored halfway through the final frame, but Jack Eichel potted an empty-net goal for his 600th career point to secure the 6-3 victory. Adin Hill turned aside 28-of-31 shots for his 26th win on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 30th goal of the season.

Mark Stone: Stone notched three points (1G, 2A) on the night.

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied four points (1G, 3A) for 600 career points and a new single-season career high (86).

Adin Hill: Hill owned a .903 save percentage on the night, stopping 28-of-31 shots for his 26th win of the year.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Hertl's hat trick marked the first time in franchise history that a Golden Knight had a hat trick in three consecutive home games. Vegas is the third team in NHL history in the last 35 years to record a hat trick in three consecutive home games.

Hertl is the fifth Vegas skater in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks in a season. His 30-goal season is the third of his career and first since the 2021-22 season. Pavel Dorofeyev has two hat tricks this season as well.

Eichel recorded a new career high in points (86), and Mark Stone recorded a career high in assists (43).

The Golden Knights have recorded back-to-back seasons with multiple 30+ goal scorers in one campaign for the first time in club history (Hertl & Dorofeyev).

ATTENDANCE: 18,348

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights wrap up the homestand with their final game against an Eastern Conference team this season when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.