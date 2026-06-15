Golden Knights' Season Comes To An End in Game 6 Loss to Hurricanes

Carolina wins Stanley Cup Final after 3-0 shutout in Game 6 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena

recap tn 6.14
By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-0, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. The Hurricanes claim the Stanley Cup Final series, 4-2.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Taylor Hall scored the game-opening goal at 3:47 of the first period to give Carolina an early 1-0 lead. The Hurricanes took a two-goal lead with 6:29 remaining in the middle frame with a goal from Jackson Blake. Nikolaj Ehlers sealed Carolina's 3-0 win with a late empty-netter. The Golden Knights finished with 22 shots on goal, while Carter Hart made 20-of-22 saves in net. 

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 6: Carolina Hurricanes 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | HIGHLIGHTS

ATTENDANCE: 18,354

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