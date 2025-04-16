Golden Knights Outlasted by Flames, 5-4, in Shootout

The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-10) fell to the Calgary Flames (40-27-14), 5-4, in a shootout on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Vegas struck first as Pavel Dorofeyev's pass from the boards pinballed into the Calgary net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. After the Flames answered with a power-play goal midway through the period, Nicolas Roy netted a breakaway goal and Tomas Hertl converted on a quick shot from the slot as the Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead into the second period. The middle frame passed without a goal and the Flames battled back to tie the game with two goals in the first 1:04 of the third period. Adam Klapka gave Calgary the lead with 8:59 to play, but Brandon Saad answered just 11 seconds later to knot the score at 4-4. The next puck that found the back of the net came from a Morgan Frost wrist shot in the third round of the shootout that sealed the win for the Flames.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Vancouver for their final regular season contest as they face the Canucks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena. Tune in on TNT, truTV, MAX and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and download the Official VGK Mobile App for updates. After the game in Vancouver, the Golden Knights will turn their attention to a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild to kick off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Click here to purchase tickets to home games in the opening round of the playoffs.