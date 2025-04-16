Golden Knights Outlasted by Flames, 5-4, in Shootout

Golden Knights will close regular season Wednesday night in Vancouver

__L041525
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-10) fell to the Calgary Flames (40-27-14), 5-4, in a shootout on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Vegas struck first as Pavel Dorofeyev's pass from the boards pinballed into the Calgary net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. After the Flames answered with a power-play goal midway through the period, Nicolas Roy netted a breakaway goal and Tomas Hertl converted on a quick shot from the slot as the Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead into the second period. The middle frame passed without a goal and the Flames battled back to tie the game with two goals in the first 1:04 of the third period. Adam Klapka gave Calgary the lead with 8:59 to play, but Brandon Saad answered just 11 seconds later to knot the score at 4-4. The next puck that found the back of the net came from a Morgan Frost wrist shot in the third round of the shootout that sealed the win for the Flames.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head to Vancouver for their final regular season contest as they face the Canucks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena. Tune in on TNT, truTV, MAX and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and download the Official VGK Mobile App for updates. After the game in Vancouver, the Golden Knights will turn their attention to a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild to kick off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Click here to purchase tickets to home games in the opening round of the playoffs.

Related Content

VGK@CGY: Saad scores goal against Dustin Wolf

VGK@CGY: Dorofeyev scores goal against Dustin Wolf

VGK@CGY: Roy scores goal against Dustin Wolf

VGK@CGY: Hertl scores goal against Dustin Wolf

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: April 15, 2025

Vegas Clinches Fourth Pacific Division Title as Golden Knights Defeat Nashville, 5-3

Morning Skate Report: April 12, 2025

Golden Knights Defeat Seattle Kraken, 2-1; Vegas Hits 105 Points

Morning Skate Report: April 10, 2025

Golden Knights Earn a Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Avalanche

Morning Skate Report: April 8, 2025

Expand the Realm: Golden Knights Return to Arizona to Grow the Game

Golden Knights Win Fifth Straight Road Game with 3-2 Win Over Canucks

Morning Skate Report: April 6, 2025

Smith Scores Twice in 3-2 OT Win in Calgary; Vegas Hits 100 Points for Third Time

Morning Skate Report: April 5, 2025

Vegas Blanked By Winnipeg ,4-0

Morning Skate Report: April 3, 2025

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Zach Whitecloud

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Jackson Hallum to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VGK Announce Ticket On-Sale Information for First-Round Playoff Home Games

Golden Knights Fall 3-2 to the Oilers; Vegas Clinches Playoff Spot