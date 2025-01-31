Golden Knights Lose, 2-1, to Blue Jackets in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6) lost in overtime for the second game in a row as they fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-19-7), 2-1, to close out a three-game homestand on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tomas Hertl opened the scoring for Vegas with his third goal in as many games to give Vegas a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the first period. With his goal, Hertl extended his point streak to 11 games. Adam Fantilli evened the score for Columbus with a minute left in the first frame. After two scoreless periods, the Golden Knights headed to overtime for the second straight game. Cole Sillinger scored the game-winning goal for the Blue Jackets 52 seconds into overtime.

ATTENDANCE: 17,783

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights travel to play the New York Rangers for their first game of the final road trip before the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.