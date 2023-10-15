Golden Knights Keep Humming with 4-1 Victory Against Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights cruised past the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel opened the scoring on the power play with just one second remaining in the first frame. Weaving through the Ducks defense before dekeing around Anaheim netminder John Gibson, Eichel’s tally was Vegas’ first power-play goal of the season. After taking advantage of a line change by the Ducks, Chandler Stephenson buried a cross-ice pass from Paul Cotter at 15:03 of the second period, extending the Golden Knights lead to two. Just 10 seconds into Vegas’ third power play opportunity, Shea Theodore ripped it from the top of the left circle to send the puck top-shelf for a 3-0 tally. Despite a goal from Anaheim’s Mason McTavish at 6:43 of the third, the Ducks comeback attempt fell short. Vegas forward Jonas Rondbjerg sealed the deal for the Golden Knights at 17:32 of the final frame to secure the 4-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Chandler Stephenson: Stephenson had three points (1G, 2A) on the night including the game-winning goal for five points on the season. He currently leads the Golden Knights in scoring.

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied one goal and one assist for his 119th multi-point game.

Shea Theodore: Theodore scored his 67th career goal during his 400th game as a Golden Knight and tallied an assist to go along with it.

Adin Hill: The goaltender stopped 22 of 23 shots for a 1.00 GAA and .957 SV%.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jonas Rondbjerg is the 19th different Golden Knight to appear on the score sheet with a point so far this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights have not trailed in a game at any point during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Golden Knights went 2-for-6 on the power play.

Vegas is starting 3-0-0 for the third time in the last four years.

All three wins to start the season have ended with a final score of 4-1 (vs. SEA, @SJS, vs. ANA)

BECAUSE VGK WON…

ATTENDANCE: 18,033

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights will return to The Fortress for a Tuesday matchup against the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.