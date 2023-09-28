News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-3, in Overtime in First Home Preseason Game

Kings defeat Vegas in comeback win

By Caylee Allard
The Vegas Golden Knights returned to home ice for their third preseason game as they were defeated, 4-3, in overtime by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Brendan Brisson got things going for Vegas when he netted a pass from Jack Eichel seven minutes into the first. Eight minutes later, Jonathan Marchessault extended the lead to 2-0. In the middle frame, Akil Thomas scored for Los Angeles, cutting Vegas' lead to 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Ben Hutton found the back of the net to make it 3-1 Vegas. Thomas scored twice in the third period as the Kings forced overtime. Tyler Madden scored the game-winning goal late in the extra frame.

ATTENDANCE: 17,427

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas will host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.