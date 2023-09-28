Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-3, in Overtime in First Home Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights returned to home ice for their third preseason game as they were defeated, 4-3, in overtime by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brendan Brisson got things going for Vegas when he netted a pass from Jack Eichel seven minutes into the first. Eight minutes later, Jonathan Marchessault extended the lead to 2-0. In the middle frame, Akil Thomas scored for Los Angeles, cutting Vegas' lead to 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Ben Hutton found the back of the net to make it 3-1 Vegas. Thomas scored twice in the third period as the Kings forced overtime. Tyler Madden scored the game-winning goal late in the extra frame.

ATTENDANCE: 17,427

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.