Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 3-2, in Exhibition Contest

The Vegas Golden Knights fell in their first home game of the 2024-25 preseason, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNThe Golden Knights finished the first period down by two despite a 14-save effort by Ilya Samsonov. Vegas got within one in the second with a goal from Noah Hanifin before the Kings extended their lead to 3-1. In the final 20 minutes, the Golden Knights battled hard with a goal from Tanner Laczynski, but the Kings came away with a 3-2 win.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

ATTENDANCE: 17,488

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will face the Utah Hockey Club in a preseason contest on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Adin Hill pin. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.