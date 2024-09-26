Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 3-2, in Exhibition Contest

Vegas holds 1-1-0 record in preseason

_092524-Recap
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights fell in their first home game of the 2024-25 preseason, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNThe Golden Knights finished the first period down by two despite a 14-save effort by Ilya Samsonov. Vegas got within one in the second with a goal from Noah Hanifin before the Kings extended their lead to 3-1. In the final 20 minutes, the Golden Knights battled hard with a goal from Tanner Laczynski, but the Kings came away with a 3-2 win.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2
Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

ATTENDANCE: 17,488

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas will face the Utah Hockey Club in a preseason contest on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Adin Hill pin. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

Lawless: Olofsson Set Up for Success with Golden Knights

VGK Unveil 'Road to Puck Drop' Scavenger Hunt, Presented by Naqvi Injury Law

VGK Announce Plans for 2024 Gala, A Golden Knight

VGK Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule

News Feed

Lawless: Olofsson Set Up for Success with Golden Knights

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 25, 2024

Golden Knights Build Strong Relationships in Mexico with Historic LosVGK Trip

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Viliam Kmec to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Golden Knights Top Sharks, 4-2, in Preseason Opener

Lawless: Rondbjerg Helps Denmark Qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 22, 2024

Lawless: McCrimmon, Golden Knights Remain in "The Winning Business"

Lawless: Cassidy Ready for Training Camp Experiments

Lawless: Storylines for VGK Training Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp presented by Core Hydration

Lawless: McCrimmon Gets Sirius

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 11, 2024

VGK First-Round Pick Trevor Connelly Shares Love for Hockey at Amerigol LATAM Cup

Lawless: Holtz Ready to Reach Potential with Golden Knights

Lawless: Hanifin Takes Vegas Blueline to Next Level

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction