Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) lost to the Washington Capitals (8-4-2), 3-0, on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

With four minutes left in the first, Dylan Strome opened the scoring for the night with his seventh goal of the season to put the Capitals up 1-0. After a scoreless second and third period, the Washington Capitals extended their lead with Connor McMichael’s empty net goal. Sixteen seconds later, Beck Malenstyn scored on a breakaway to close out the 3-0 win for Washington.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.