Golden Knights Fall in Preseason Opener, 5-2

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their first game of the preseason, 5-2, to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Sharks got the scoring started early with three goals in the opening 10 minutes before Ivan Barbashev netted the team's first goal since June to make it a 3-1 game. San Jose took a 4-1 lead into the second period but Brett Howden's deflection goal cut the lead to 4-2. The Sharks tacked on a fifth goal in the third period to take the 5-2 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas gets right back to work with a preseason contest against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 6 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.