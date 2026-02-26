Golden Knights Down the Kings, 6-4, in Return From Break

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-14) downed the Los Angeles Kings (23-20-14), 6-4, in their first game back from the Olympic break on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded the Golden Knights’ first goal back from the break midway through the first period as he buried the puck on a rebound off the wall on a shot from Tanner Laczynski. Reilly Smith also picked up an assist, starting the charge on the other end of the ice. Four minutes later, Quinton Byfield evened the score at one with a power-play goal for the Kings. Adrian Kempe gave Los Angeles its first lead of the game with 5:16 remaining in the middle frame. Colton Sissons opened a five-goal third period by the Golden Knights eight minutes into the frame to tie it at two. Braeden Bowman threw a shot towards Anton Forsberg who made the initial save, but Sissons cleaned up the rebound to tally his 99th career goal, and Adin Hill tallied his first point of the season. Brandon Saad put Vegas back in front with his third goal of the season in his first game back from injury. Saad’s first shot was blocked by Los Angeles’ Mikey Anderson but rebounded back to the Vegas forward who fired it home from the circle. Just over a minute later, Smith doubled the Golden Knights’ lead when he brought the puck from the defensive zone and shoveled a backhand shot past Forsberg. Byfield tallied his second of the night to bring the Kings within one before Dorofeyev posted his second of the night on the power play to make it 5-3 in favor of the Golden Knights. Brandt Clarke brought the Kings within one again with a sixth man on the ice, but Ivan Barbashev potted the empty-net goal to seal the 6-4 victory for Vegas. Hill earned his second-straight win over the Kings, stopping 15-of-19 shots.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev earned first star honors, scoring two goals and extending his team-leading total to 28 on the season.

Colton Sissons: Sissons notched a multi-point night with a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup.

Tanner Laczynski: Laczynski recorded his first three-point game of his career (3A).

Reilly Smith: Smith recorded his fourth multi-point performance of the season, assisting on the opening goal and netting a backhander in the third period.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb picked up two helpers and tied the team-high for the night tossing four shots on net in his first game back in the lineup.

Jeremy Lauzon: Lauzon tallied a season-high 10 hits, the third-most in a game in his career.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights scored five times in the final frame and lead the NHL with 80 third-period goals.

Pavel Dorofeyev set a franchise record 15 power-play tallies this season with his third-period marker.

Dorofeyev recorded his 10th career multi-goal game, marking the seventh most in Golden Knights history.

Ivan Barbashev extended his point streak to six games with his empty-net goal, totaling seven points (5G, 2A).

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for 2 days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip when they face the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Friday at Capital One Arena at 4 p.m. PT. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.