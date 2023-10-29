Golden Knights Best Los Angeles Kings in Shootout, 4-3, to Extend Season-Opening Point Streak

The Golden Knights (8-0-1) defeated the Los Angeles Kings (4-3-1), 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. Vegas extended its season-opening point streak to nine games.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Los Angeles Kings struck at 13:13 of the first period as Alex Laferriere opened the scoring. Trevor Lewis added on to the Kings' lead to go up by two just under five minutes into the middle frame. The Golden Knights got on the board a little less than three minutes later after a rebound ended up on Michael Amadio's stick and over the glove of LA netminder Cam Talbot to halve the lead. William Karlsson's primary assist on the goal extended his point streak to six games. Then, a turnover in the defensive zone led to William Carrier ripping a shot from the left circle and going top-shelf at 12:57 for the 2-2 tally and his 100th career-point. The Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings headed into the third period all tied up.

Captain Mark Stone took advantage of a power play at 6:26 of the final frame going bardown on Talbot. Jonathan Marchessault's helper on the tally was his 200th assist as a Vegas Golden Knight. Los Angeles made it 3-3 at the 18:57 mark of the third to send it to overtime. A scoreless overtime period led to a shootout. Jack Eichel put it over the goalie's glove to score in the first round and Vegas netminder Logan Thompson saved all three of LA's shots to secure the two points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Logan Thompson: Thompson was perfect in the shootout and stopped 38 shots on net to lead Golden Knights to a win.

Michael Amadio: Amadio posted one goal and three shots on net.

William Karlsson: Karlsson recorded one assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Mark Stone: Stone scored his second goal of the season.

William Carrier: Carrier had a goal and two hits in the win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak (8-0-1, 17 points) to nine games, a feat last acheived by the Florida Panthers (10-0-1, 21 points) and Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0, 18 points) in 2021-22.

William Carrier tallied a goal for his 100th point of his career (53G, 47A).

William Karlsson recorded an assist in the second period to extend his point streak to six games.

Alec Martinez posted a season-high of eight blocked shots.

Mark Stone became the fifth player in VGK history to score 20 power-play goals.

Shea Theodore set a franchise record for the fastest player to 10 points in a season (3G, 7A) as he reached the mark in nine games. He broke his own record of 10 points in 10 season-opening games from the 2021-22 season.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head back home for a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.