Game 6 of 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena Officially Sold Out

VEGAS (June 11, 2026): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 11, that tickets are officially sold out for Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, June 14 at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans without a ticket to Game 6 on Sunday can watch the game for free on Toshiba Plaza directly outside T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop between Vegas and Carolina is set for 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

For Game 5 of the series tonight, the organization will again host fans inside T-Mobile Arena for a watch party when the Golden Knights return to Raleigh. Fans can purchase tickets here for $5, with fees included. Proceeds from the watch party will directly support the charitable initiatives of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Doors at T-Mobile Arena will open to fans at 4 p.m. PT for the event, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

Season Ticket Members can enjoy complimentary admission to Thursday’s watch party. Fans interested in purchasing a season ticket membership for the 2026-27 season are encouraged to contact the VGK’s ticketing team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected].

Fans across The Realm are encouraged to wear gold at T-Mobile Arena to cheer on the team during the Stanley Cup Final. For additional information on playoff ticketing, watch parties, merchandise and more, fans can visit this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.