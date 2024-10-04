From the Rink to the Booth: Shane Hnidy's journey to the Golden Knights 

To the fans who ache for answers and explanations on the game beyond the high-intensity moments, Golden Knights Television Analyst Shane Hnidy gives all those answers to the curious hockey fan. Vegas fans have enjoyed Hnidy's vital voice on the broadcasts since the team's inaugural season in 2017-18.

Hnidy will be officially inducted into the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 5th. The former NHL defensemen left his mark on the rink and now continues to do that off the ice and in the booth.

What was your journey like to be where you are today?

Shane Hnidy: Well, I guess I always joke that I'm not qualified for much else. From being a hockey player, you never know what you're going to do. I had the opportunity coming out of my last season in 2011 when I won with Boston. After that is when the Winnipeg Jets had moved back to my home province. And at the time, they were looking to create a broadcast group, both on radio and TV. And funny enough, it's a current broadcaster I work with now, Gary Lawless, who was in Winnipeg at the time, that called me and asked if I'd had interest and put me in connection with the proper people at that time at The Sports Network. It looked like a good opportunity. I'd be a color analyst on radio and start to learn what it took to broadcast in the NHL, where I'd played for the previous 11 years, and felt that time. It was the first time since playing that I knew exactly what I wanted to do. It was a fit. I loved it. I loved everything that went into the TV broadcast and calling the game and picking clips. That was a moment for the first time in my life, other then playing the game of hockey, I knew what I wanted to do, and that was to work on the television side of broadcasting games.

What is important about your role to the broadcast?

Shane Hnidy: I think for an analyst role, especially on TV, because it's visual, it's different. When you get into TV, you're describing what's happening as they see it. I believe it's important to be informative and to be honest. There's a lot of people who may favor a certain team, but a mistake is a mistake. People are going to make them, it's a game of mistakes. If it wasn't, there would only be 0-0 games. That wouldn't be a lot of fun. So, things happen on the ice. Certainly, everybody loves the goals, the big hits, the exciting moments of it. But you know what I love? Maybe the thing that draws me in is, why did a goal happen? It’s not necessarily that final pass and shot. It may have happened with the play two or three plays before that were made either in the defensive end or the neutral zone. And it's to bring that to life, to show them the bigger picture of the game. It’s a combination of pointing out to people and trying to highlight the big moments they see and the ones they don't that lead to those big moments.

What is something that you may have learned from Dave Goucher that has helped you grow?

SH: It's interesting because Dave and I have kind of grown together. I think certainly we learn off each other. I'd known Dave for a long time. Dave and I had instant chemistry. We both talked about the first preseason game we did in Vancouver ever for the Golden Knights on TV. And we're like, okay, let's see how this goes. It was after the first or second period, it was seamless for whatever reason. It just clicked. I think the biggest thing that Dave helps me with, and I probably him, we have a lot of fun together. You've got to love what you do. We joke and give each other a hard time, but that's part of it. We are serious when we need to be serious. We have fun and that comes across to the people watching, you want to make it as entertaining as possible. Dave has, to me, one of the best calls, and that's what makes him special. He has a great voice for the game, and he has knowledge of the game. We have a lot of fun, and I think that's important. The chemistry we have and both the same mindset of how a game should be called.

What have been some of your favorite memories with the team so far?

SH: There’s so many because of the success this teams has had but season one, just the emotions of game one after the tragedy of October first and that first home opener game will always be in my memory. That whole season was full of so many different memories. I think it was the most historic inaugural season in pro sports. It was what the Golden Knights did in their run to the final. Just the interaction with the fans too. I think that's been great for new and old fans alike, to bring them in and their passion here for the Golden Knights and the community that's been created here, between the organization and the city of Las Vegas. There's so many highlights along the way, big goals, plays, games, and memorable moments. It really has been a special seven years.

What are some fun facts that people may not know about you?

SH: Well, everybody thinks I'm grumpy all the time. That's true. I can be, but I give them a hard time. I think I like to keep everybody honest, but when it comes down to it, they know they can come to me for anything, and I'm there. I've got their back. That's the hockey teammate in me, and they're my team, so I do anything for anybody. The big one is that I am going to be a grandfather in October. That's probably the big one that would surprise a lot of people.

What are your road trip essentials?

SH: Road trip essentials…Oh, yes, got to travel with an iPad stocked with movies, because Dave can't. He's got, I think, a 1999 Acer tablet. Who knows what it is? So, he has to watch out for me, and I've got to bring a headphone jack. That's an essential, because Dave sits beside me on the plane. He needs to watch off mine, so I've got to look after him. A lot. He's like another kid on the road for me, I've got four of my own, but he's like that fifth. Some more essentials for me on the road are suits, my clothes, certainly my clothes, and my workout gear and all my supplements.

You've been in this city for such a long time now. What has been your favorite part about living in this city?

SH: The weather, the mountains, I think just what Las Vegas has to offer. Everybody thinks it's the strip, but, in Summerlin, there's so many things, from the golf courses, the restaurants to the shopping. Everything’s clean. I love waking up and every day is sunny and nice. We've really fallen in love with the people. There’s some great people and great friends we've met here over the seven years. Certainly, how gracious the fans of the Golden Knights have been to Dave and I with our booth set up, which is kind of right at the top section 16. We wanted to be accessible to the fans, because we want to be part of it. And to me, that's been a real special theme.

Stay up to date with all of Hnidy’s commentary throughout the season on Vegas 34 and partner channels and on KnightTime+.