Golden Knights Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-14) couldn’t complete the third period comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals (31-23-7) on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Pierre-Luc DuBois broke the deadlock with a goal 49 seconds into the middle frame before scoring his second of the night just two minutes later. Jakob Chychrun posted Washington’s third goal of the period with five minutes remaining to take a 3-0 lead heading into the second intermission. Two minutes into the third, Braeden Bowman got Vegas on the board with his eighth goal of the season. Kaedan Korczak threw the puck towards the offensive zone where it chipped off Washington’s Declan Chisholm, allowing Bowman to drive towards the net with the puck and beat Logan Thompson. Brayden McNabb also collected an assist, earning a point in both games since returning from injury. Tomas Hertl continued the charge for the Golden Knights with a power-play goal 9:15 into the final frame to make it 3-2. Mitch Marner dished a backwards pass to Pavel Dorofeyev in the circle who then directed it to Hertl, allowing the forward to tip it in from the slot. Marner registered his 800th career point with an assist, and Hertl recorded his 600th career point on the power-play goal. The third period comeback wasn’t enough as the Capitals held on for the remaining 10 minutes to take the 3-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will play their third game of the road trip on Sunday as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season at PPG Paints Arena at 10 a.m. PT. Watch the game on TNT, stream on HBO MAX, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.