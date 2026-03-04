Vegas Held Off By Buffalo in 3-2 Loss

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14) fell to the Buffalo Sabres (36-19-6), 3-2, on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Four minutes into the opening frame, Jason Zucker scored to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead. Owen Power extended the Sabres’ advantage just 46 seconds into the second period. Five minutes later, Tage Thompson added another goal to push the lead to 3-0. Ivan Barbashev responded for the Golden Knights' by burying a second-effort wrap-around goal to put Vegas on the board. Jack Eichel fed the puck to Shea Theodore, who launched a one-timer on net. Barbashev attempted a shot on the rebound but then collected the puck around the back of the net to score his 18th goal of the season. Pavel Dorofeyev cut the deficit to one 1:37 later, with a breakaway goal that went five-hole against Alex Lyon. Reilly Smith connected with Dorofeyev from the defensive zone to pick up his ninth assist of the season. Neither team found the back of the net in the final period, allowing the Sabres to skate to a 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their five-game road trip on Wednesday when they battle the Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.