Eichel Records Hat Trick in 5-1 Victory Over Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights (43-20-8) earned their fourth straight win with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild (40-27-5) on Tuesday evening at Xcel Energy Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

On a backhand pass from Mark Stone, Jack Eichel potted the lone goal of the first period 6:23 into the game. In his first game back from injury, Shea Theodore earned the secondary assist on the play. Brett Howden scored his 20th goal of the season midway through the second frame to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. Early into the third period, Marcus Johansson cut the Vegas lead in half with Minnesota’s only goal of the game. The Vegas power play remained lethal as Eichel scored his second of the night 12 seconds into the man advantage. Tanner Pearson scored an empty-net goal for his 150th career goal before Eichel recorded his fifth career hat trick just 30 seconds later to secure the 5-1 win for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill earned his third straight win in net and stopped 23-of-24 shots for a .958 save percentage.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded his fifth career hat trick and extended his goal streak to three games.

Brett Howden: Howden reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

Mark Stone: With two helpers on the night, Stone recorded 400 career assists.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin earned two assists in the victory, marking five helpers in four games.

Adin Hill: Hill earned his career-high 27th win of the season

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Shea Theodore played in his 500th game as a Golden Knight in Tuesday’s win against the Wild. In his career with Vegas, Theodore owns 338 points (73G, 265A) and owns a +77 rating through 500 games.

With his hat trick, Jack Eichel extends his point streak to four games earning 10 points (5G, 5A) in four games and has points in 12 of his last 13 games. Eichel continues to increase the Golden Knights franchise record for most points in a single campaign (90).

Brett Howden became the fifth Golden Knight with 20 goals this season. The franchise ties the most in a single season and is the first since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Vegas Golden Knights set a new franchise record for hat tricks in a single season (5). Vegas has recorded a hat trick in three of its last four games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip with the first game of a back-to-back in a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT at United Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.