Bruce Cassidy Secures 400th Career NHL Win as Vegas Downs Ottawa, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-6-2) bounced back with a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators (8-10-1) on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Following a rebound pass from Ivan Barbashev’s own shot attempt, Jack Eichel started the scoring 6:45 into the first period to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Brett Howden made it 2-0 with his eighth goal of the season halfway through the second period on another assist from Barbashev. Adam Gaudette cut Vegas’s lead in half with a power-play goal 7:17 into the third period, but Pavel Dorofeyev responded exactly two minutes later with his team-leading 10th goal of the season to make the score 3-1. Ottawa did not go away quietly as Drake Batherson scored the Senators' second goal of the night. Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 of 40 shots to lead Vegas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Howden: Howden scored his eighth goal of the season, matching his total from the 2023-24 season which he reached in 65 GP.

Jack Eichel: Eichel reached a team-leading 29 points with his goal in the first period.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev tallied two primary assists point total to 19 (8G, 11A).

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin notched two assists, extending his season total to seven assists.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov stopped 38 out of 40 shots.

STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With Thursday's victory, Bruce Cassidy secured his 400th career NHL win.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored Vegas’ 32nd goal of the season which is the most among all teams.

Jack Eichel scored his 34th point (14G, 20A) against the Senators which is his highest point total against one franchise for Eichel.

The Golden Knights extended their point streak against Ottawa to 12 games with tonight’s win dating back to Oct. 28, 2018.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their season-high five-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at Bell Centre. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.