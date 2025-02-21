BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 20, 2025

It was never about the past. It was never about the future. The 4Nations Face-Off was all about the here and now and this one-of-a-kind tournament did not disappoint.

Canada defeated the United States in overtime, 3-2, in the championship game of the tournament to claim bragging rights in the first international best-on-best tournament since 2016. The Canadians added to their run of success at best-on-best tournaments that includes a win at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and gold medals at the Winter Olympics in 2014 and 2010.

Connor McDavid scored his third goal of the tournament at 8:18 of overtime to lift Canada to the title. Nathan MacKinnon finished the tournament with four goals including the opening goal on Thursday and was named the Most Valuable Player at the 4Nations Face-Off. Sam Bennett’s goal in the second period tied the game for the Canadians after they fell behind in the middle frame.

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were the goal scorers for the United States who finished as runners-up in the event.

Jack Eichel led all Vegas Golden Knights participants in scoring at the event with four assists in four games for Team USA. Mark Stone recorded one goal during Canada’s opening win against Sweden and had a +1 rating through four games. Noah Hanifin went without a point on the blueline for the U.S. but was a key reason why the Americans only allowed six goals in tournament competition. Shea Theodore was injured in the first period against Sweden and Adin Hill did not appear in any games for Team Canada.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st | 4:48 | G: Nathan MacKinnon (4) | A: Thomas Harley (1), Sam Reinhart (4) | Canada 1, United States 0

1st | 16:52 | G: Brady Tkachuk (3) | A: Auston Matthews (2) | Canada 1, United States 1

2nd | 7:32 | G: Jake Sanderson (1) | A: Auston Matthews (3), Zach Werenski (6) | United States 2, Canada 1

2nd | 14:00 | G: Sam Bennett (1) | A: Mitch Marner (1) | United States 2, Canada 2

OT | 8:18 | G: Connor McDavid (3) | A: Mitch Marner (2), Cale Makar (1) | Canada 3, United States 2

