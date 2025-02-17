BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

BOSTON – Canada secured its spot in the 4Nations Face-Off Championship Game with a 5-3 victory against Finland on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Canadians will face the Americans on Thursday night at 5 p.m. PT for the title at this best-on-best tournament.

Team USA will face Sweden on Monday at 5 p.m. PT in the final game of the round robin portion of the event. The Americans will use the game as a tune-up for Thursday while Sweden looks for its first win of the tournament.

Mark Stone had a +1 rating in the win against Finland and was a factor in both goals his line scored in the first period. He created a screen when Connor McDavid scored the opening goal and drove hard to the net when Brayden Point buried Canada’s third goal.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for Canada while McDavid (1G, 1A), Sidney Crosby (1G, 1A) and Sam Reinhart (3A) also had multi-point games. Finland’s goals came in the third period to cut Canada’s 4-0 lead to 4-3 before Crosby’s empty-net goal sealed the victory.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st | 4:31 | G: Connor McDavid (2) | Canada 1, Finland 0

1st | 4:59 | G: Nathan MacKinnon (2) | A: Sam Reinhart (1), Brandon Hagel (1) | Canada 2, Finland 0

1st | 13:02 | G: Brayden Point (1) | A: Travis Sanheim (1), Connor McDavid (2) | Canada 3, Finland 0

2nd | 5:03 | G: Nathan MacKinnon (3) | A: Sidney Crosby (4), Sam Reinhart (2) | Canada 4, Finland 0

3rd | 13:19 | G: Esa Lindell (1) | A: Artturi Lehkonen (1) | Canada 4, Finland 1

3rd | 18:20 | G: Mikael Granlund (2) | A: Patrik Laine (3) | Canada 4, Finland 2

3rd | 18:43 | G: Mikael Granlund (3) | A: Aleksander Barkov (1), Sebastian Aho (2) | Canada 4, Finland 3

3rd | 19:04 | G: Sidney Crosby | A: Sam Reinhart (3) | ENG | Canada 5, Finland 3

TOURNAMENT STANDINGS

United States | 2-0-0-0 | 6 points

Canada | 1-1-0-1 | 5 points

Finland | 0-1-0-2 | 2 points

Sweden | 0-0-2-0 | 2 points

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

(Times PT)

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Canada vs. USA at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN