Lawless: Canada Controls Own Destiny, Americans Await Final Foe

BOSTON – Undefeated teams incur the spoils so the perfect-to-this-point Team USA used Sunday to rest and recover. The remaining 4Nations Face-Off combatants, however, were forced to look for answers and pour all their energies into Monday’s final two round robin games.

The Americans, with six points after a pair of regulation wins over Finland and Canada, are through to Thursday’s final.

Monday’s play will pit Canada against Finland while the Swedes get Team USA. Canada sits in second place and controls its destiny. A regulation win over Finland for Canada would give the hockey world a rematch of Saturday night’s slobberknocker between the Americans and Canadians.

“I think we're ready to play anyone. We play Sweden on Monday, and that's our focus,” said U.S.A. center Jack Eichel, who has three assists in two games. “I think we're all enjoying it. This has been an incredible experience, and hopefully, the fans and the people that have had an opportunity to watch have enjoyed it as well. So, there's a lot of work still to be done, but it's been a lot of fun so far. You know, what's better than representing your country? It's been an amazing experience.”

Eichel is from the Boston area and played his college hockey at Boston University. His parents were in Montreal for the games up north and will now be with their son in his hometown.

“It's going to be awesome. I have a lot of memories in that arena and just to have the home crowd and be somewhere that is so special to me,” he said. “It's going to be great. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Team USA’s only issue right now would appear to be the health of Matthew Tkachuk. The winger sat out the final 12:36 of the third period in his country’s 3-1 over Canada on Saturday night.

“I feel good,” he said, following the game. “Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good."

USA coach Mike Sullivan said on Sunday they would continue to monitor the Tkachuk situation.

Finland will start goalie Kevin Lankinen on Monday. Canadian coach Jon Cooper will have a decision to make between Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill.

Binnington has been serviceable at best so and Cooper has to be considering giving Hill a look.

Sweden has played both Fillp Gustavsson and Linus Ulmark in the tournament and will also have a choice to make.

Cooper told media on Sunday that he had chosen his goalie but wouldn’t discuss it publicly until he’d spoken to his goalies.

If he goes with Hill, the Golden Knights goalie will be wading into a pressure situation having not played a minute so far in the tournament.

Hill does have a history of jumping into a big moment. When Vegas won the Stanley Cup in the spring of 2023, he took over in net mid playoffs after having barely played in two months due to injury. Hill stepped in vs. the Edmonton Oilers and won that series plus the Western Conference Final vs. Dallas and the Stanley Cup against Florida.

“We're really excited. If we win in regulation, we're guaranteed the final,” said Hill, after a quick skate on Sunday afternoon. “So, we control our own destiny, which I think that's always what you look for. We're going to be full of energy and ready to go tomorrow against Finland. You're representing your country. So, it is special. It doesn't matter whether it's 4Nations, the World Cup, or the Olympics. Obviously, the Olympics have their own aura around it, but it's all the same. You're representing your country, and we're here to win.”

Canada will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:

If it defeats Finland in regulation

OR

If it defeats Finland in overtime or shootout AND any result of United States-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden

Finland will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:

If it defeats Canada in regulation

OR

If it defeats Canada in overtime or shootout AND any result of U.S.-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden

Sweden will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:

If it defeats the U.S. in regulation AND the Canada-Finland game is decided in overtime or shootout