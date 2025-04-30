Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 5 vs. Minnesota Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-2 series lead over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena with a 3-2 overtime victory. Brett Howden scored his second postseason overtime goal in the win. Here's what select Golden Knights players and head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say following the victory.

William Karlsson on the team’s emotion after the overtime win…

“Just sheer joy. A lot of game winners in here. It has been some tight games. I feel like every night there could be someone else stepping up. I think that speaks volumes for our team. We have to take it, and if we win the next one, we move on. We know what's at stake. We've just got to go there and have a full 60 minutes and try to get the win on Thursday.”

Karlsson on what was said heading into overtime...

“As always, for someone to try to step up and be the hero.”

Karlsson on Brett Howden's overtime goal…

“Brett is a warrior, and he's had a really good year. I'm happy that he got the score, and it's a huge goal. He has scored a lot of huge goals for us this year. I am happy for him, he is a good dude and a great hockey player.

Tanner Pearson on how the team can handle the swings of emotions throughout a game…

“I think it just goes back to the veteran group. You don't get too high. You don't get too low. You kind of stay even-keeled. No matter what happens, you focus on the next shift or the next period, or so be it. We all kind of look at it. Talk about taking advantage of that call at the end of the third. We keep that mentality.”

Pearson on his play that led to the overtime goal…

“It's been a focus of ours all year. So, from the face-off play to the chip to the recovery to the D down the wall, it kind of all matched with how we were in the pocket there. We've been working on it all year, and it worked tonight.”

Brett Howden on how the team feels after the win…

“It feels good. We’re happy with the spot that we're in now. Going back there [Minnesota], it's good that we have a day to reset and re-gather ourselves and be ready to go for Game 6.”

Mark Stone thoughts on Jack Eichel’s performance in Game 5...

“I think if you look at the first four games, he'd be the first one to say he doesn't love the way he's playing because he is such a competitor, but tonight he exerted his dominance with his strength, speed, and skill. He controlled the puck. He had the puck on his stick for the majority of the time he was on the ice, back in their defense, making great plays.”

Stone on changes throughout the lines…

“I think sometimes just a little change can get you a little bit of excitement. We’ve got a lot of good players. Everybody feels comfortable playing with everybody. We've got guys who can play different positions, which is important. I think that's what is great for our team, having guys that can do that.”

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy on dealing with highs and lows throughout the game…

“I think there's value in that with our group of guys around them that we can get it done. There are a lot of champions in that locker room, so they've been through some of the ups and downs. A lot of the guys in the room were here two years ago, and a number we've added who have won in the past. They understand there are highs and lows in this. Things can change in a hurry. The building's going bananas. Let’s just get back to work. You have to trust your game and your teammates to do that, too. There's a little bit of that that knowing that, hey. We can get back to our game. We can win this thing. I’ve got good people beside me.”

Cassidy on how important a role Video Coach Dave Rogowski plays…

“He does a great job for us. I've said it all along. He’s got a good eye for those things. He’s got a routine. He knows what he has to look for, so he does that constantly. He is good under pressure. There's a process and he’s got a really good feel for it.”