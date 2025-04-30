Golden Knights Take Game 5 in Overtime, 3-2; Vegas Leads Series, 3-2

Brett Howden scored at 4:05 of overtime to propel the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas leads the series, 3-2.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

William Karlsson got the scoring started for the Golden Knights as he converted on a feed from Jack Eichel for a shorthanded goal at 8:25 of the first period. The Wild answered 13 seconds later to tie the game, but a blast from Mark Stone put Vegas back in front with less than seven minutes to play in the opening frame. After a scoreless second period, Matt Boldy netted his fifth goal of the series to tie the game early in the third. In overtime, Tanner Pearson found Howden in the slot and his shot beat Marc-Andre Fleury to secure the 3-2 victory for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up two assists in the win for his first multi-point game of the series.

*Brett Howden:* Howden's third goal of the series iced the win for the Golden Knights.

Adin Hill: Hill made 20 saves to lift Vegas to the Game 5 win.

*William Karlsson:* Karlsson netted his first goal of the series in the victory.

Mark Stone: Stone's first tally of the series put Vegas in front late in the first period.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Thursday, May 1 – 4:30 p.m. PT | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Howden's overtime winner was the second postseason overtime goal of his career. His first came in Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Karlsson's goal was his third career postseason shorthanded goal which is the most in Golden Knights history.

With his two assists in the first period, Eichel posted his sixth multi-point playoff period with the Golden Knights. His total ranks second in franchise history behind Stone's seven multi-point postseason periods.

ATTENDANCE: 18,441

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas and Minnesota will square off in Game 6 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. With a win on Thursday, the Golden Knights would advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Catch the action on Vegas 34 and ESPN or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. Head to Stadium Swim at Circa Las Vegas (21+ only) for the team's official watch party for Game 6 with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.