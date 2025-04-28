Official Watch Party for Game 6 Set for Stadium Swim at Circa

Fans in attendance can win tickets to a future VGK game

VGK2425_WatchParty_0501-Web

VEGAS (April 28, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 28, that Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino will host the team’s official watch party for Game 6 of its First Round series against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, May 1.

Game time is still to be determined but doors will open one hour beforehand, with anyone wearing VGK gear receiving free admission. Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

The watch party will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more.

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

