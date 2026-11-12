Postgame RAV4: Point Taken in Edmonton

The Philadelphia Flyers settled for one point against the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 overtime loss at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Flyers outplayed the Oilers for much of the game but battled back from a two goal deficit to force OT. Philly generated a strong forecheck and created numerous offensive pushe-s.

The Flyers assembled a strong first period, outplaying the Oilers. However, the game went to intermission in a scoreless tie.

Zach Hyman (2nd goal of the season) broke the deadlock after a friendly bounce early in the second period. Hyman struck again (PPG, 3rd) for a power play goal. Tyson Foerster (PPG, 4th) canceled it with a 5-on-4 tally of his own.

In the third period, Travis Sanheim (PPG, 3rd) tied the score at 2-2 on a power move to the net. He moved into third place on the Flyers' all-time list for goals by a defenseman.

Evan Bouchard (11th goal of the season) won the game for the Oilers in overtime.

Dan Vladar made 21 saves on 24 shots. Tristan Jarry turned aside 30 of 32 shots in an excellent goaltending performance for the Oilers.

Rasmus Ristolainen was activated off IR and played his first game since October 24.

1ST PERIOD

Sean Couturier forced a turnover. Noel Acciari generated the game's first shot on goal. Jason Dickinson hit the crossbar at the other end.

Vladar made a clean save on Leon Draisaitl at 6:18 after a drop pass from Connor McDavid. Vladar saw the shot all the way.

Tyson Foerster knocked McDavid off the puck in the Philly zone. At the other end, Cam York kept the puck alive on the wall. Foerster knocked the puck from the air. It bounced off Drysdale and over the net.

Through 8:59, shots were even at 5-5. At 9:51, Jamie Drysdale snuck in from the point and received a tape-to-tape pass from Matvei Michkov. Jarry made an outstanding save to keep the game scoreless. Vladar returned the favor at the other end after McDavid created a chance.

The Noah Cates line generated a pair of looks on an aggressive counterattack. Shots were now 10-6 Philly. Philly finished the period with two strong shifts.

Shots: Flyers 13 -- Oilers 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 13 -- Oilers 6

2ND PERIOD

Foerster got clipped with a high stick at 1:43. Shakir Mukhamadullin went for two minutes as Philly went to their first power play. Travis Konecny had a fine scoring chance on a give-and-go play. Later, Konecny had a one-timer from the left circle. The Flyers did not score.

At 4:13, Hyman collected a carom off the end boards and scored on the back door. The assists went to Mattias Ekholm and Colton Dach.

Konecny again came within a whisker of scoring. Thereafter, Porter Martone drew iron with a shot that beat Jarry.

Michael Bunting drew an interference penalty on Connor Murphy. Martone came close again to a goal but couldn't finish it. Philly had good puck movement throughout but could not pot a goal. Shots were now 21-8 Flyers.

The Oilers went to their first power play at 13:53. Oliver Bonk received an interference minor. The Oilers won the first faceoff. Twenty seconds into the power play, Hyman jammed the puck from the blue paint into the net. The assists went to McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

The Flyers were unable to cash in an odd man rush. They got a power play as Acciari was tripped by Jarry at 15:25. Philly lost the first draw. McDavid had a shorthanded bid.

At 16:49, Philly got on the board. The Flyers gained the offensive zone with speed, Foerster received a cross-seam pass in the opposite slot and sniped a goal. The assists went to Owen Tippett and Christian Dvorak.