Postgame RAV4: Point Taken in Edmonton

The Flyers outplayed the Oilers for much of the game but battled back from a two goal deficit to force OT.

RAV4_EDM_post
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers settled for one point against the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 overtime loss at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Flyers outplayed the Oilers for much of the game but battled back from a two goal deficit to force OT. Philly generated a strong forecheck and created numerous offensive pushe-s.

The Flyers assembled a strong first period, outplaying the Oilers. However, the game went to intermission in a scoreless tie.

Zach Hyman (2nd goal of the season) broke the deadlock after a friendly bounce early in the second period. Hyman struck again (PPG, 3rd) for a power play goal. Tyson Foerster (PPG, 4th) canceled it with a 5-on-4 tally of his own.

In the third period, Travis Sanheim (PPG, 3rd) tied the score at 2-2 on a power move to the net. He moved into third place on the Flyers' all-time list for goals by a defenseman.

Evan Bouchard (11th goal of the season) won the game for the Oilers in overtime.

Dan Vladar made 21 saves on 24 shots. Tristan Jarry turned aside 30 of 32 shots in an excellent goaltending performance for the Oilers.

Rasmus Ristolainen was activated off IR and played his first game since October 24.

1ST PERIOD

Sean Couturier forced a turnover. Noel Acciari generated the game's first shot on goal. Jason Dickinson hit the crossbar at the other end.

Vladar made a clean save on Leon Draisaitl at 6:18 after a drop pass from Connor McDavid. Vladar saw the shot all the way.

Tyson Foerster knocked McDavid off the puck in the Philly zone. At the other end, Cam York kept the puck alive on the wall. Foerster knocked the puck from the air. It bounced off Drysdale and over the net.

Through 8:59, shots were even at 5-5. At 9:51, Jamie Drysdale snuck in from the point and received a tape-to-tape pass from Matvei Michkov. Jarry made an outstanding save to keep the game scoreless. Vladar returned the favor at the other end after McDavid created a chance.

The Noah Cates line generated a pair of looks on an aggressive counterattack. Shots were now 10-6 Philly. Philly finished the period with two strong shifts.

Shots: Flyers 13 -- Oilers 6
Faceoffs: Flyers 13 -- Oilers 6

2ND PERIOD
Foerster got clipped with a high stick at 1:43. Shakir Mukhamadullin went for two minutes as Philly went to their first power play. Travis Konecny had a fine scoring chance on a give-and-go play. Later, Konecny had a one-timer from the left circle. The Flyers did not score.

At 4:13, Hyman collected a carom off the end boards and scored on the back door. The assists went to Mattias Ekholm and Colton Dach. 

Konecny again came within a whisker of scoring. Thereafter, Porter Martone drew iron with a shot that beat Jarry. 

Michael Bunting drew an interference penalty on Connor Murphy. Martone came close again to a goal but couldn't finish it. Philly had good puck movement throughout but could not pot a goal. Shots were now 21-8 Flyers.

The Oilers went to their first power play at 13:53. Oliver Bonk received an interference minor. The Oilers won the first faceoff. Twenty seconds into the power play, Hyman jammed the puck from the blue paint into the net. The assists went to McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

The Flyers were unable to cash in an odd man rush. They got a power play as Acciari was tripped by Jarry at 15:25. Philly lost the first draw. McDavid had a shorthanded bid. 

At 16:49, Philly got on the board. The Flyers gained the offensive zone with speed, Foerster received a cross-seam pass in the opposite slot and sniped a goal. The assists went to Owen Tippett and Christian Dvorak.

Shots: Flyers 14 (27 overall) - Oilers 7 (13 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (19 overall) - Oilers 7 (13 overall)

3RD PERIOD

Acciari (upper body injury) did not return for the third period.

McDavid turned over the puck in the defensive zone. The Flyers were unable to convert a golden scoring chance. 

The Oilers won a draw cleanly and Vladar had to react fast to turn away a Draisaitl backhander. Through eight minutes, the Flyers had just one shot on net.

Edmonton had a 2-on-1 rush but missed the net. Two shifts later, Vladar knocked away shots from McDavid and Valeri Podkolzin.

Scoring in his second straight game, Sanheim cut in from the right boards and slipped the puck through the five hole as Cates battled near the blue paint. Edmonton called the play for goaltender interference at 11:42. Upon review, the goal stood and the Flyers went to the power play.

Ristolainen and Michkov drew the assists. Philly didn't do much with the 5-on-4.

As time ticked down to five minutes left in regulation, the  Flyers got hemmed in their own zone. No harm ensued.

A late turnover by Couturier resulted in massive pressure by McDavid and Draisaitl. Philly survived and the game went to OT.

Shots: Flyers 5 (32 overall) - Oilers 8 (21 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (28 overall) - Oilers 5 (18 overall)

OVERTIME

The Oilers won the first faceoff.

At 47 seconds the Oilers turned a 3-on-2 into a mini 2-on-1. Drysdale partially broke up the play but the puck went to Bouchard for a one-timer into the net. The goal was recorded as an unassisted tally. Both Draisaitl and McDavid were key to the development of the sequence, however.

Shots: Flyers 0 (32 overall) - Oilers 1 (22 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 0 (28 overall) - Oilers 1 (19 overall)

  • FLYERS STARTING LINEUP*

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras – Travis Konecny
Porter Martone – Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Michael Bunting – Christian Dvorak – Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier — Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim – Jamie Drysdale
Cam York – Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler – Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar
[Joseph Woll]

POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV 4 Things Revisited)
1. Gut Check Game

Given all that has been going on recently plus the grueling nature of the current road trip, the Flyers played one of their best games of the season. The Flyers were resilient when they needed to be and outplayed Edmonton for the majority of the game. Their attention to detail was very strong overall.

2. McDavid and Draisaitl

The Flyers kept McDavid (20 game point streak) to one assist. Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet. They had their chances and both figured in the OT winner, although the Bouchard goal was officially unassisted. Even so, it's hard to top that.

3. Special Teams

The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play. They were 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Drawing even on special teams against the Oilers -- and taking only one minor penalty was a positive. 

4. Flyers veterans

The Flyers got strong efforts up and down the lineup. No play was bigger, however, than Sanheim's goal.

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