Flyers Announce Military Appreciation Plans Ahead of Military Appreciation Game Presented by Toyota

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced their military appreciation initiatives ahead of the team’s annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. As part of the organization’s continued commitment to the Philadelphia community, the Flyers have partnered with several local organizations to honor and pay tribute to active-duty service members and veterans across the region, while creating meaningful experiences for them and their families.

Last week, the Flyers and Toyota partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO) to host nearly 30 active-duty service members for a special military skate with Flyers Alumni. Participants were gifted with military-themed Flyers jerseys featuring words of valor on the back, as well as tickets to the Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. The participating service members will return to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday, November 17, to watch morning skate and meet with the team ahead of the game.

The military appreciation initiatives will continue on Monday, November 16 when the Flyers and Flyers Warriors, in partnership with Toyota, host a special skate with the Challenged Athletes Foundation at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ. Participants will skate alongside Flyers Alumni, Flyers Warriors, Gritty, and Team Toyota athlete Rico Roman, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant. Participants will also receive tickets to the Flyers Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota.

Then, on Tuesday, November 17, the Flyers will host their annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota at 7:00 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres at Xfinity Mobile Arena. In partnership with Toyota, the team will welcome hundreds of active-duty service members and veterans for a memorable evening dedicated to honoring their service. The first 10,000 fans in attendance to the game will receive a camouflage hat courtesy of Toyota.

“The Tri-State Toyota Dealers are proud to once again join the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2026 Military Appreciation Game,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “Our dealers live and work in the communities they serve, and we believe it’s important to show up for the people who make those communities stronger. This night gives us an opportunity to recognize our active-duty military members, veterans, and their families, thank them for their sacrifices, and make sure they know how deeply their service is appreciated.”

“We are proud to once again team up with our incredible partners at Toyota to support active-duty service members, veterans, and their loved ones in the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “Throughout Veterans and Military Families month, at our annual Flyers Military Appreciation Game, and all year long, we salute our troops and thank them for their service and sacrifice.”

To kick off the team’s in-game recognitions, the Flyers will host a special ceremonial puck drop featuring U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Rico Roman (Ret.), a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and Purple Heart recipient, and Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha, a Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Veteran, and Hiring Our Heroes Ambassador. The Flyers and Toyota have also teamed up with the Flyers to provide game tickets to local military organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program:

USO

Flyers Warriors

Team Foster

Veterans Multiservice Center (VMC)

Team RWB

From Monday, November 16 through Monday, November 23, all fans can support Flyers Charities by participating in a Military Appreciation jersey auction at [FlyersCharities.com]FlyersCharities.com. Additionally, fans can look forward to a variety of exclusive military-themed Flyers merchandise, including hats, jerseys, and more, available both in-store and online at [shop.outphitters.com]shop.outphitters.com. In recognition of their service, fans with a military ID will receive 15% off their in-store purchases during the game.

Tickets to the Flyers Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota are on sale now. Visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com or download the Philadelphia Flyers App.