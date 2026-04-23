Postgame RAV4: Flyers Take 3-0 Series lead

In the third period, an Erik Karlsson power play goal (1st) cut the lead to 3-2. Goals by Noah Cates (PPG, 1st) and Owen Tippett (ENG, 1st) sealed the win.

Dan Vladar turned away 28 of 30 shots to earn the win. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves on 29 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

At 1:41, the Penguins benefited from a quick whistle on an uncovered puck by the net.

Sean Couturier was called for tripping at 3:19. Shots were 7-2 Penguins at this point. The Penguins took their first lead of the series as Malkin potted a cross-crease pass at 4:18. The assists went to Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby.

The teams traded off odd-man rushes. Cam York broke one up defensively. At the other end, Travis Sanheim whiffed on a one-timer and Christian Dvorak hit the post. Porter Martone set up the initial play Martone. Shots were 9-6 Pens through 8:18.

Gradually, the Flyers started to generate more offensive zone possession time.

At 18:47 during a stoppage, Garnet Hathaway and Crosby both went off. Crosby got an embellishment penalty to offset a Hathaway high sticking minor. Forty-seven seconds of 4-on-4 time carried over into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 11 - Penguins 11

Faceoffs: Flyers 10 - Penguins 6

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

At 1:39, Travis Konecny and Kris Letang went for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Play went back to 4-on-4. The Flyers got a 4-on-3 powerplay at 2:40 on an Erik Karlsson tripping minor. At 3;40, Martone went to the net for a chance in close.

Skinner made a huge save on Trevor Zegras at 4:31. A giant scrum broke out at the whistle two seconds later. There were numerous penalties with all 10 players on the ice getting penalties and the Flyers receiving a power play for an extra minor on Bryan Rust. At 5:18, Trevor Zegras blasted home a one-timer from the right dot to tie the game at 1-1. The assists went to Jamie Drysdale and Martone.