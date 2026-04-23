Postgame RAV4: Flyers Take 3-0 Series lead

Vladar made a save through traffic at 12:02. More pushing and shoving ensued with 7:33 remaining.
At 14:20, Play went to 4-on-4: two for cross-checking on Malkin and two for embellishment on Michkov. Ristolainen broke up a scoring chance.
Ristolainen's stick broke in blocking a shot. The Flyers survived.
Vladar gloved down a shot at 18:18. The Flyers had a 3-on-1 in the waning seconds. Skinner made a tough save on Couturier
Shots: Flyers 14 (25 overall) - Penguins 8 (19 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (18 overall) - Penguins 9 (15 overall)
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
Vladar's skate blade came off at 1:48. No harm resulted.
Ristolainen knocked Crosby to the ice at a stoppage at 3:27.
Seeler blocked a shot to kill a play. However, at 5:11, Foerster was called for tripping Ben Kindel. With 30 seconds left in the kill, Vladar's blocker came off and he came up holding his right hand. He stayed in the game.
More feistiness and stickwork ensued. At 8:12, Michkov took a roughing minor amid a scrum.With 33 seconds left, Karlsson's point shot trickled past Vladar. The assists went to Rickard Rakell and Tommy Novak at 9:39.
At 11:12, Anthony took a delay of game penalty when he was not under any pressure. Cates had a breakaway off a Drysdale stretch pass. Skinner made the save. Parker Wotherspoon got away with a crosscheck to the head.
Zegras patiently held onto the puck. After the puck went to Cates at the goal line, the forward whirled around and put it under the glove at 12:30. The assists went to Zegras and Drysdale.
The Penguins went to the power play yet again at 13:28. Couturier was called for a hooking minor. Exiting the box, Couturier had a 2-on-1 rush with Tippett. Skinner made the save.
The Pens pulled Skinner for a 6-on-5 in the final three minutes. With a burst of speed, Tippett scored into an empty net at 18:48
Shots: Flyers 4 (29 overall) - Penguins 11 (30 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 15 (33 overall) - Penguins 7 (22 overall)
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Tyson Foerster – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny – Christian Dvorak – Porter Martone
Denver Barkey– Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening – Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]
POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Exits and Entries
The Penguins came out quickly in the first period. They tweaked their entry strategy, trying more cross-corner dumps. They also shot pucks from a variety of angles and distances, working to get traffic in front. By mid-period, Philly started to settle things down and start to get a little more possession. By the second period, the Flyers started to dictate the play.
2. Discipline and Special Teams
The Flyers went 2-for-3 on the power play. They were 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The second period was feisty and nasty to say the least. That worked to the home team's benefit. The Penguins started to come unglued.
3. Marty McFlyer
Porter Martone collected his first career Stanley Cup playoff assist. Through two periods, he dished out five hits and had a pair of shots on goal.
4. Odd-man rushes
The Flyers had multiple odd-man rushes for the third straight game. Finishes remained elusive.